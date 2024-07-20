Amazon Prime Day 2024: Enjoy up to 75% discount on single, queen and king-size mattresses

Are you ready to upgrade your sleep comfort? The Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 is here with unbeatable deals on single, queen, and king-size mattresses! Whether you're looking for a new bed for your guest room, a spacious queen-size mattress for your bedroom, or a luxurious king-size mattress for ultimate comfort, now is the perfect time to shop. Have you been searching for the best mattress deals? Look no further! Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Check out best deals on all types of mattresses.

Prime Day 2024 offers discounts of up to 75% on a wide range of mattresses, including Ortho mattresses that provide excellent support for your back. Imagine getting the quality sleep you deserve without breaking the bank. Have you ever wondered how a high-quality mattress can transform your sleep experience?

With the latest deals on Amazon Sale, you can find the perfect mattress to suit your needs and budget. From mattresses for kids to single mattresses for compact spaces, queen and king-size mattresses for maximum comfort, there's something for everyone. Don't miss out on these fantastic offers during the Amazon sale 2024.

Experience ultimate comfort and support with the Duroflex Livein Orthopaedic Mattress, now available at amazing discounts during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024. This 5-inch queen size mattress features pressure-relieving adaptive memory foam that cradles your body’s pressure points, ensuring a restful night's sleep. The triple anti-microbial fabric keeps fungi, dust mites, and harmful bacteria at bay, maintaining freshness and hygiene. Its vacuum-packed, DIY unboxing makes setup hassle-free. Medium firm and perfect for adults, this mattress offers plush comfort and contoured support. It is perfect for anyone looking for the best mattress deals on Amazon Sale 2024.

Sleepwell Ortho Mattress

Upgrade your sleep with the Sleepwell Ortho Mattress, available at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024. This 8-inch king-size mattress features Impressions Memory Foam for luxurious plushness and a soft surface feel that cradles you to sleep. The high-density Resitec foam provides firm support, ensuring your mattress doesn’t sink. Ideal for all sleep positions, this mattress offers a perfect balance of support and comfort. Its breathable design and low-motion transfer make it a standout choice. Enjoy a 5-year warranty and take advantage of the latest deals on Amazon this Prime Day 2024!

Don’t miss the latest deals on Amazon this Prime Day 2024! This 6-inch queen-size mattress features a top layer of latex with Pinhole technology for firm support and enhanced airflow. The open-cell memory foam with a 5-zone base offers excellent orthopaedic support, ensuring a restful sleep. Its bamboo cover adds a touch of luxury while being eco-friendly. Designed for firmness and durability, this hybrid latex mattress is perfect for adults. It features a unique pinhole technology in the latex layer for firm support and airflow, combined with 5-zone orthopaedic support.

Also read: Best mattress buying guide: Pick the right mattress for sleeping in just 8 steps

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

Upgrade your sleep experience with the Sleepyhead Original BodyIQ Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress, available at amazing discounts during the Prime Day Amazon sale 2024. This single-size mattress, measuring 72x35x5 inches, features innovative BodyIQ technology that adapts to your body shape for personalised comfort and support. With three layers of support, including soft foam, orthopaedic memory foam, and high-resilient foam, it provides the perfect blend of comfort and firmness. Its breathable cover wicks moisture and is abrasion-resistant. Ideal for adults, this mattress ensures a restful sleep with zero motion transfer.

Experience the perfect balance of comfort and support with the Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort Mattress. Get this versatile mattress at an amazing discount during the Prime Day Sale 2024. It features a dual-sided design, with super-soft foam on one side for cosy comfort and firm PU foam on the other for optimal support. Measuring 72x36x5 inches, it caters to various sleep preferences, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking for the best mattress deals on Amazon. The breathable knitted fabric ensures a cool sleep, while its durable construction guarantees long-lasting performance.

Also read: Best mattresses for a good night’s sleep: Top 9 picks for ultimate comfort and restful nights

The Wakefit Mattress with ShapeSense Orthopaedic Classic Memory Foam is perfect for those seeking comfort and support. Enjoy the latest deals on Amazon during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024. This king-size mattress (78x72x6 inches) features medium firmness and a breathable premium fabric cover. Ideal for back support, it takes the shape of your body without sagging. You will get a 10-year manufacturer warranty on your purchase during the Prime Sale on Amazon.

The Wakefit Mattress offers a perfect blend of comfort and support with its dual-sided design. Featuring medium firm and medium soft sides, this queen-size mattress (78x60x4 inches) is ideal for varying sleep preferences. Available during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024, this Ortho mattress ensures a restful night's sleep. The high-resilience foam and responsive foam provide excellent support and durability. Don't miss out on the latest deals on Amazon to get the best mattress for your needs. With a 7-year warranty, this mattress is a top choice for anyone seeking great deals on mattresses during Prime Day 2024.

The Springtek Mattress offers dual comfort with both medium firm and medium soft sides, making it perfect for varying sleep needs. Measuring 72x48x4 inches, this double-size mattress provides resilience foam for excellent support. Enjoy unbeatable prices during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 and find the best mattress deals. Whether you prefer a firm feel or softer comfort, this flip mattress caters to all. With a 7-year warranty, it's a great addition to any bedroom. Don't miss the latest deals on Amazon to upgrade your sleep experience this Prime Day 2024.

Also read: Best Natural latex mattresses: Top 7 picks for a comfortable and healthy sleep

Don't miss out on the unbeatable deals on mattresses this Prime Day 2024. The Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 5-Inch Queen Size Mattress offers dual comfort with firm and soft sides, making it versatile for different sleeping preferences. Measuring 78x60x5 inches, this mattress features high-resilience foam and hyper-soft foam, providing excellent support and comfort. The premium knitted fabric with a zipper makes it easy to remove and clean. With a 7-year warranty, antimicrobial properties, and Certi-PUR US certification, this mattress ensures durability and health benefits.

Livpure Smart ORTHO DUOS-X Reversible Dual-Flip HR Foam Mattress

The Livpure Smart ORTHO DUOS-X Reversible Dual-Flip HR Foam Mattress is a versatile choice for those seeking customisable comfort during the Amazon Sale. Measuring 72x48x5 inches, this double bed mattress features a medium soft side and a firm side, catering to various sleep preferences. The high-density foam construction and ComfortScience US Foam technology provide unmatched support and breathability, ensuring a cool and comfortable night's sleep. The high GSM tranquil fabric with a washable zipper cover enhances durability and hygiene. Available during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024, this Ortho mattress is one of the best mattresses on the market at present.

Check out more premium mattresses on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

Deals on single mattresses on Amazon Prime Day Sale

Also read: Best mattresses under ₹5000 in India: Top 8 comfortable and durable options

Deals on queen-size mattresses on Prime Day Sale 2024

Deals on king-size mattresses on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

Similar articles you may like

Soft mattresses: Top 7 picks for a plush sleep so you wake up fresh

Best single bed mattress: Top 10 breathable, hypoallergenic and comfortable options for better rest

Best mattresses for side sleepers: Top 10 picks for better blood circulation and reduced discomfort

Best mattress for kids: Top 5 picks to give your kids a sound and peaceful sleep

FAQs on mattresses

1. What is the best type of mattress for back pain?

The best mattress for back pain is often an orthopaedic mattress, designed to provide optimal support and spinal alignment. Look for medium-firm options with memory foam or high-resilience foam.

2. How do I choose the right mattress size?

Choose a mattress size based on your room space and sleeping needs. Common sizes include single, queen size, and king size. Ensure it fits your bed frame and provides adequate sleeping space.

3. What is a dual comfort mattress?

A dual comfort mattress has two different firmness levels on each side, offering both soft and firm options. This allows you to choose your preferred comfort level by flipping the mattress.

4. How long do mattresses typically last?

Mattresses usually last between 7 to 10 years, depending on the quality and usage. Regularly rotating the mattress and using a protective cover can extend its lifespan.

5. Are there any special care instructions for mattresses?

Yes, most mattresses should be rotated every few months to prevent uneven wear. Use a vacuum cleaner for cleaning and follow specific instructions provided by the manufacturer for any spills or stains.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.