Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best deals on personal care appliances up to 70% off

Along with following the 5-step skincare routine, engaging in a grooming session regularly is also important. So, if you are looking for some personal care appliances like trimmers and straighteners, your wait is over! Amazon has once again come up with its most awaited sale on personal care appliances. With the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024, you can get up to 70% off on products like trimmers and straighteners. This guide will help you find the best deals and discounts on the top personal care appliances. We have handpicked some of the best Amazon deals on grooming appliances from top brands like Philips, Caresmith, Vega and More. So, what are you waiting for, just dive right in and find the best Prime Day deals that are waiting for you! These top 10 Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 deals on personal care appliances can help you upgrade your grooming session.

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals on personal care appliances?

Explore the best Prime Day offers with amazing discounts and prices on personal care appliances:

1. Enjoy up to 70% off on Trimmers: Upgrade your grooming session with the best trimmers on Amazon.

2. Get up to 70% off on straighteners: Do you love sleek hairdos? So, what are you waiting for? Get your hands on the best straighteners on Amazon at discounted prices.

Top 5 best straighteners for women from exclusive deals

Amazon India is offering amazing discounts on personal care appliances like straighteners. So, uplift your self-care routine by selecting the best-selling products on Amazon. These straighteners on Amazon can help you get straight and sleek strands.

Check out the best pre-sale offers on straighteners:

Enjoy straight, shiny and frizz free hair by using this Philips Hair Straightener Brush. Available at a discount of 35%, this straightener promises to give you naturally straight hair in five minutes. The temperature of the bristles stays at an optimised level, which helps to minimise heat damage while reducing friction. This product is specially designed to gently detangle and straighten your strands while protecting the scalp from heat. The keratin-infused ceramic coating on the straightener glides smoothly through your hair and the paddle-shaped brush design straightens more hair in a single use. It comes with two temperature settings and 2-year warranty worldwide.

Specifications of Philips Hair Straightener Brush

Material: Plastic

Shape: Comb

Benefits: Straightening

Ikonic Glam Hair Straightener for Women can be a great addition to your grooming kit. This compact-size and lightweight straightener is travel-friendly and comes with a heat-safe cord with 360 degree swivel. It uses negative ion technology, which may help tighten the cuticle and eliminate static charges for a lustrous, smooth and free of curls finish. With a discount of 31%, this straightener can help you get sleek strands. It features adjustable temperature control, a non-slip handle and an overheating protection device.

Specifications of Ikonic Glam Hair Straightener for Women

Material: Ceramic Tourmaline

Shape: Straight

Benefits: Straightening

Straight your hair and boost the shine with the Philips Kerashine Titanium Wide Plate Straightener. It features extra wide straightening plates, which is specially designed for thick and long hair. With silk protect technology, this straightener can control temperature and minimise damage. It is equipped with ION and can fastly heat up in 60 seconds and offer salon-like results at home.

Specifications of Philips Kerashine Titanium Wide Plate Straightener

Material: Titanium

Shape: Flat

Benefits: Straightening

Havells 5-in-1 Multi Styling Kit can provide smooth and straight hair in minutes. This multi-styling kit has a maximum temperature of 190 degrees Celsius. The ceramic-coated attachments of this straightener can ensure frizz-free hair. The brand claims that this product comes with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of Havells 5-in-1 Multi Styling Kit

Material: Ceramic

Shape: Flat

Benefits: Straightening, curl, volumizing, crimper

Syska Hair Straightener for Women features a balanced heat temperature, which can keep your hair safe from damage. The col-insulated tip of this straightener may help prevent accidental contact of fingers with the heat plates. With a 360-degree swivel cord, this straightener provides a flexible and tangle-free experience. It comes ready to use in 60 secs rapid heating technology and is built with temperature resistant ceramic coated plates for smooth glide.

Specifications of Syska Hair Straightener for Women

Material: Ceramic

Shape: Flat

Benefits: Straightening

Best 3 features of the top hair straighteners for women

Best straightener for women Price Power source Max temperature setting Philips Hair Straightener Brush 2,596 Corded electric 200 degree Celsius Ikonic Glam Hair Straightener For Women 2,649 Corded electric 230 degree Celsius Philips BHS738/00 Kerashine Titanium Wide Plate Straightener 2,761 Corded electric 210 degree Celsius Havells 5-in-1 Multi Styling Kit - Straightener 2,360 Corded electric 190 degree Celsius Syska Hair Straightener for Women 899 Corded electric 230 degree Celsius

Top 5 best trimmers from Amazon Prime Day deals

Get exclusive discounts on the best trimmers and enjoy an amazing grooming experience. These products can help you feel good and fresh.

Check out the best deals on trimmers:

Braun Face Mini Hair Remover may help you shave your skin smoothly. This efficient and sensitive facial hair removal machine for women can also promote easier makeup application. It is a mini-sized trimmer that comes with 2 years warranty and is battery powered. Made from stainless steel, this product provides a precise application to provide smooth skin.

Specifications of Braun Face Mini Hair Remover

Material: Stainless Steel

Power source: Battery powered

Recommended use of the product: Face

AGARO Rechargeable 3-in-1 Multi Trimmer for Women can be a great addition to your grooming routine. It may help remove the unwanted hair in the most painless and hassle-free manner. With 8 hours of charging, this trimmer can work for 1 hour of cordless use. The brand also claims that this product is water-proof and comes with a 1 year warranty. The bikini head of the trimmer can shave up to 0.3 mm without a comb and up to 0.5 mm with a comb. Additionally, the eyebrow trimmer of the product can trim 0.2 mm without a comb and 2 mm and 4 mm with a comb.

Specifications of AGARO Rechargeable 3-in-1 Multi Trimmer for Women

Material: Stainless Steel

Power source: USB charging

Recommended use of the product: Multi-purpose, including bikini, underarms, face, leg, eyebrow

Philips Rechargeable Cordless Wet & Dry Trimmer for Women can help you shave your body hair anytime and anywhere painlessly. The small trimming head of this trimmer may help trim down to 0.5 mm. This trimmer features rounded tips, which may effectively cut hair while protecting the skin. The click-on combs feature of this trimmer may help trim different lengths. It also contains a mini shaving head, which can ensure a clean look after trimming. This battery-operated trimmer is portable and features an ergonomic grip for a comfortable secure hold.

Specifications of Philips Rechargeable Cordless Wet & Dry Trimmer for Women

Material: Stainless steel

Power source: Battery powered

Recommended use of the product: Body

Painless 2 in 1 Rechargeable Hair Removal Trimmer for Women can help clean excess hair on the face, neck, hands, feet and more. This multifunctional hair removal machine comes with a USB charging battery, which can be charged anytime and anywhere conveniently. The rotating internal blade of the trimmer will not hurt or sting after shaving.

Specifications of Painless 2 in 1 Rechargeable Hair Removal Trimmer for Women

Material: Stainless steel

Power source: Battery powered

Recommended use of the product: Lips, cheeks, chin, neck, hands, feet and face

Philips Touch-Up Eyebrows, Facial & Body Trimmer for Women may help shape your eyebrows and remove upper lips hair at home. This facial trimmer can run for up to 60 minutes and comes with a 2 year warranty. It is a specialised product, which can perfectly trim your eyebrows with the attached comb. This machine also includes a cleaning brush to keep your product hygienic.

Specifications of Philips Touch-Up Eyebrows, Facial & Body Trimmer for Women

Material: Stainless steel

Power source: Battery powered

Recommended use of product: Body and face

Best 3 features of the top trimmers on Amazon

Best trimmers on Amazon Price Special feature Recommended use Braun Face Mini Hair Remover 1,869 Cordless Face AGARO Rechargeable 3-in-1 Multi Trimmer For Women 929 3D rotating shaver Bikini, face, leg, eyebrow and underarms Philips Rechargeable Cordless Wet & Dry Trimmer for Women 2,075 Trim, shave and style Body Painless 2 in 1 Rechargeable hair removal trimmer for women 734 Water resistant Eyebrow, upper lip, face Philips Touch-up HP6388 Eyebrows, Facial & Body Trimmer 1,389 Travel friendly, battery powered, portable Body, facial

How to choose the best personal care appliances?

Here are a few things that you must consider before choosing the best personal care appliances:

Hair type: Understand your hair type as it will help you choose the right product. For fine hair, look for products that come with adjustable heat settings. In the case of thick hair, opt for products with higher temperatures. Plate material: Pay attention to the plate material of the straightener. The ceramic plate can help reduce frizz and provide even heat distribution. Straighteners with titanium plates are ideal for thick and curly hair. In the case of colour-treated hair, opt for products with tourmaline plates. Temperature control: Look for straighteners that come with adjustable temperature settings to cater for your needs. Blade material: While choosing the best trimmer, opt for products that have stainless steel and ceramic blades as they are durable and sharper. These products provide smoother cuts and offer precision trimming. Power source: pay attention to the power source of the product. The corded products offer constant power and the cordless ones provide flexibility and ease of use. Attachments: Opt for trimmers that come with a variety of comb attachments like detailing tools and maintenance kits. It can enhance versatility.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Amazon Prime day?

Amazon Prime day is an annual shopping event that is exclusively offered by Amazon for its prime members. During this event, a wide range of products are available at exclusive discounts and deals. The Prime Day typically lasts for 48 hours and provides you an opportunity to save money on various items.

Does Amazon sell genuine products?

Yes, Amazon sells genuine products from reputable brands. But before buying the product, verify the seller ratings and reviews to ensure the authenticity of the products.

Is the Amazon Prime Day sale only for Prime Members

Yes, the Amazon Prime Day sale is exclusively for prime members. But non-prime members can also sign up for a free 30-day trial before the event, so that take can also take advantage of the deals.

What is the minimum discount on Amazon Prime day?

While there are huge discounts available on a wide range of products, you can get a minimum of 10% discount on several items. In the personal care appliances section, you can get up to 70% discounts.

