Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Up to 60% off on yoga mats, treadmills, and more – the biggest fitness deals inside!

Who needs an expensive gym membership when you can build a fitness zone in your home? Amazon Prime Shopping Days are here, and so are massive discounts—up to 60% off on yoga mats, treadmills, and more! No more excuses, no more waiting for machines—just you, your goals, and deals too good to miss. Roll out that yoga mat, crush your cardio on a top-tier treadmill, and turn any corner of your home into a powerhouse of fitness. Whether it is a quick stretch or a hardcore sweat session, the best gear from top brands like Lifelong, Leader, Boldfit and more are available at unbeatable prices. The Amazon Sale 2025 started on 20th March and will run until March 24th, so hurry up! Grab the best home gym equipment before they disappear. Enjoy Amazon Prime Shopping Days and get fitness equipment at discounted prices.(Adobe Stock, Amazon)

Bank discounts

1. 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions.

2. 10% instant discount on SBI Credit EMI transactions.

3. 7.5% instant discount on Axis Bank credit card transactions.

4. 10% instant discount on HSBC Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions.

5. 10% instant discount on DBS Credit Card EMI transactions.

6. 10% instant discount on PUB Credit Card transactions.

Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Get up to 60% off on the best yoga mats

Find your flow with the perfect yoga mat, which can be your go-to fitness equipment for stretching, meditation, and sweat-dripping workouts! With Amazon Sale 2025, get up to 60% off on top-quality, non-slip mats from top brands that cushion every pose. Whether it is morning stretches or power yoga, roll out comfort and stability at unbeatable prices. Shop now and elevate your practice!

Top picks for you:

Prime Days Sale: Save up to 50% off on the best treadmill brands

Run towards massive savings with Amazon Prime Shopping Days! Get up to 60% off on treadmills, which can help engage in heart-pumping cardio without stepping outside. Burn calories, boost endurance, and hit your fitness goals at home. From compact designs to high-tech features, grab the best treadmill before the deals run away!

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Prime Days: Exciting deals on the best dumbbell sets

Strength training starts here! Dumbbells are your go-to for muscle gains, toning, and endurance workouts. Now, during Amazon Prime Shopping Days, get up to 60% off on top-quality dumbbells to build strength, sculpt muscles, and power up every rep from the comfort of your home. Grab your set now and lift smarter.

A few suggestions for you:

Explore the best fitness bikes during the Amazon Sale 2025

Pedal your way to peak fitness! Amazon Prime Shopping Days bring up to 60% off on fitness bikes, which are perfect for calorie-burning rides at home. They help you perform low-impact and high-intensity exercises. Stay fit, cycle strong, and enjoy studio-style workouts without the hefty gym fees with these deals.

A few options for you:

Amazon Prime Shopping Sale: Exciting discounts of up to 40% on the best sports shoes

Step up your fitness game with the right sports shoes! Whether it is running, training, or gym workouts, Amazon Prime Days Sale brings you up to 60% off on top brands. Comfort, style, and durability—get the best grip for every move. Don’t let bad shoes slow you down—shop now and stay ahead of the game!

Top picks for you:

Amazon Sale: Get gym balls for exercise

Add balance, strength, and fun to your workouts! A gym ball helps improve core stability, posture, and flexibility. During Amazon Prime Shopping Days, grab one at up to 60% off and make home workouts more dynamic.

A few picks for you:

Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Get sit-up bars for home workouts at discounted prices

Turn your home into a core-strengthening powerhouse! A sit-up bar locks your feet in place for effortless abs workouts. With Amazon Prime Shopping Days, get up to 60% off and take your crunches to the next level. Shop now to sculpt your core with ease and fulfill your six-pack dream.

A few options for you:

Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Explore the best resistance bands at exciting prices

Stretch, strengthen, and tone with resistance bands. They are perfect for strength training, rehab, or adding intensity to any exercise. Amazon Prime Shopping Days bring up to 60% off, so grab your set now and make every squat, lunge, and curl more effective.

Top picks for you:

Frequently asked questions What fitness products are on discount during Amazon Prime Shopping Days? During the sale, you can grab the best home gym equipment at up to 60% off. From yoga mats, treadmills, dumbbells, fitness bikes, sports shoes, gym balls, kettlebells, sit-up bars, resistance bands and more are available at discounted prices.

Are the discounts available on top fitness brands? Yes! Amazon Prime Shopping Days feature discounts on top fitness brands like Lifelong, Leader, Boldfit and more offering high-quality and durable workout gear.

Are there any additional discounts available? Yes, besides the normal discounts, you can also get up to 10% instant discounts on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, 10% with SBI credit EMI transactions 7.5% on Axis Bank credit card transactions and more. You can also enjoy a free same-day or 1-day delivery facility, unlimited 5% cashback and more.

Can I return or exchange fitness equipment if needed? Yes, Amazon offers easy returns and exchanges. Check the return policy on the product page before buying.

How long will these fitness deals last? Amazon Prime Shopping Days started on March 20, 2025, and it will run until March 24, 2025. This is a limited sale, so grab your fitness gear before the deals are gone!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.