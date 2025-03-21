Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Up to 60% off on yoga mats, treadmills, and more – the biggest fitness deals inside!
Mar 21, 2025 06:00 PM IST
Exclusive Amazon Prime Shopping Days is here! Grab your fitness equipment for home workout now at up to 60% off from Lifelong, Boldfit and other brands.
Our Pick
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Boldfit Yoga Mat for Women and Men with Cover Bag TPE Material Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat for Men for Workout, Yoga, Fitness, Exercise Mat Anti Slip Mat, Yoga Mat 6mm Gym Mat Dark-Light Blue View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Amazon Basics 13mm Extra Thick NBR Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap, Steel View Details
|
₹1,039
|
|
|
Lifelong Yoga mat for Women & Men EVA Material 6mm Anti-Slip Yoga Mat with Strap for Gym Workout|Exercise Mat For Home Gym|Yoga Mat For Gym Workout and Yoga Exercise (6 Months Warranty) Blue View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Wiselife Tru Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women (Probalance Tpe Material 6Mm Extra Thick Extra Long Extra Wide) (Emerald), Green View Details
|
₹1,277
|
|
|
Boldfit Yoga Mat for Women and Men with Cover Bag TPE Material 6mm Extra Thick Exercise Mat for Workout Yoga Fitness Pilates and Meditation, Anti Tear Anti Slip, Blue-Pink View Details
|
|
|
|
Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹29,969
|
|
|
Cultsport Treadmill Baytown 2 HP Peak DC Motorized|Under Desk Treadmill | Home Workout | Max Speed 8 Km/Hr | Walking Pad | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Black View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Lifelong Treadmill LLTM162 Fit Pro 2HP Peak DC Motorized|Under Desk Treadmill| Home Workout | Max Speed 8 Km/Hr | Walking Pad | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Black View Details
|
|
|
|
PowerMax Fitness TD-M1 (4HP Peak) Pre-installed Motorized Foldable Treadmill for Home Use | Manual-Incline Treadmill | Semi-Auto Lubrication | Multifunction Console LCD Display, BT, Speaker, MP3, AUX View Details
|
₹30,000
|
|
|
Amazon Basics ABTR200 2HP Peak Motorized Foldable Treadmill with LCD Display | Heart Rate Sensor | Manual Incline and Music Speaker | Max Speed 12 Km/Hr | Max User Weight 110 KG | Black View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
WELCARE Maxpro Ptm400 2Hp (4 Hp Peak) Dc Motor Foldable Treadmill with Free Diet Plan,Home Use Cardio Treadmill,Max Speed 12.8Km/Hr,Led Display,Max.User Weight 110Kgs,Free Installation Assistance View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
amazon basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Weight Set Of 2, 2.5 Kg,Black View Details
|
₹949
|
|
|
Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbell Pair, 2 x 3Kg, Orange View Details
|
₹1,279
|
|
|
Flexnest Adjustable Iron Dumbbells Set, Designed-in-Germany, Easy Weight Adjustment (2.5Kg-24Kg), Home Workout, Gym Exercise Set For Men & Women, 24Kg, Set of 2 (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Lifelong Iron Single Adjustable Dumbbells Set For Men&Women|Home Gym Equipment For Fitness&Home Workout|Gym Dumbbells|Easy Weight Adjustment (2.5Kg To 12.5Kg)-Black, LLAD02 View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
RUBX Rubber Coated Professional Exercise Hex Dumbbells (Pack of Two) 7.5 Kg x 2pc (Total = 15 kg) View Details
|
₹2,259
|
|
|
KORE DM-HEXA-5KG-COMBO16 Dumbbells Kits, Rubber, Black View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Kakss Neoprene Dumbbells sets for Gym Exercise (Proudly Made in India) (1kg + 2kg + 3kg Set)12kg Dumbbell With Stand New View Details
|
₹2,599
|
|
|
Cult.Sport smartcross Bern Elliptical Cross Trainer | Adjustable Seat | Max Weight: 120kg for Home Gym Fitness with 6 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Sparnod Fitness SMB-400 Mini Bike Your Workout Solution for Arms & Feet for Home and Office: Portable Under Desk Pedal Exerciser with Adjustable Resistance & LCD Monitor View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Reach AB 110 BS Upright Air Bike with Back Support & Moving/ Stationary Handle | Mobile Holder at Display & Resistance Knob | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Fitness Equipment for Home/ Gym Cardio Workout View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Lets Play® SB-100 Spin Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym Fitness Workout Cardio Training ith 8Kg Flywheel, 35 Adjustable Resistance Levels, Silent Belt Drive, 110Kg Weight Capacity View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
PowerMax Fitness BS-MINI Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser with Adjustable Resistance and Digital Display - For Light Leg and Arm Exercise and Physiotherapy at Home View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
First Choice FC 110 Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle | Adjustable Resistance with Cushioned Seat | Fitness Cycle for Home Gym | Weight Capacity 110KG View Details
|
₹6,997
|
|
|
Reebok Men Synthetic/Textile Stride Runner M Running Shoes Batik Blue/Nacho UK-8 View Details
|
₹1,505
|
|
|
Puma mens Dazzler Black-Silver Running Shoe - 10 UK (39178201) View Details
|
₹1,584
|
|
|
Adidas Mens Yking 2.0 GREFIV/FTWWHT/ENEORA Running Shoe - 7 UK (CJ8046), Grey View Details
|
₹2,443
|
|
|
NIKE Quest 6-White/Black-Pure PLATINUM-FD6033-100-10UK View Details
|
₹6,359
|
|
|
Sparx Womens SL 170 | Enhanced Durability & Soft Cushion | Black Walking Shoe - 5 UK (SL 170) View Details
|
₹670
|
|
|
Puma Womens Voltaic Evo Fade WNS Black-Nitro Blue Running Shoe - 5 UK (31092501) View Details
|
₹4,159
|
|
|
Lifelong LLFAGB65P Gym Ball for Exercise Anti Burst Exercise Ball with Foot Pump for Workout Yoga Ball for Women and Men Swiss Ball for Balance Stability Training, Birthing Ball for Pregnancy, Pink View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Lifelong LLFAGB75G Gym Ball for Exercise Anti Burst Exercise Ball with Foot Pump for Workout Yoga Ball for Women and Men Swiss Ball for Balance Stability Training, Birthing Ball for Pregnancy, Grey View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Boldfit Gym Ball for Exercise Anti Burst Exercise Ball with Foot Pump for Workout Yoga Ball for Women and Men Swiss Ball for Balance Stability Training, Birthing Ball for Pregnancy, Fitness 65cm-Blue View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Bodyband Gym Ball for Exercise Anti Burst Exercise Ball with Foot Pump for Workout Yoga Ball for Women and Men Swiss Ball for Balance Stability Training, Birthing Ball for Pregnancy, Fitness 55Cm-Grey View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Wiselife Gym Ball,Physical Therapy Yoga Ball for Home,Excercise Ball for Stability,Workout Fitness, Anti-Burst, Slip Resistant Balance Ball Chair for Office, Swiss Ball with Air Pump (Blue, 65 cm) View Details
|
₹802
|
|
|
Cosco Gym Ball (Size 95cm) Silver View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Boldfit Situp Bar For Home Gym Equipment For Home Workout Sit Up Assistant Bar For Sit Ups Abs Exercise Machine Home Exercise Equipment For Belly Fat Workout Portable With Strong Suction Base - Black View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Symactive Sit-Up Bar with Foam Handle and Rubber Suction Base | Sturdy Foam Handle | Adjustable Height | Equipment for Sit-ups and Push-ups Assistant Device (Black) View Details
|
₹308.48
|
|
|
Boldfit Situp Bar For Home Gym Equipment For Home Workout Sit Up Assistant Bar For Sit Ups Abs Exercise Machine Home Exercise Equipment For Belly Fat Workout Portable With Strong Suction Base - Black View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Roughhouse Adjustable Sit-Up Bar for Home Workouts | Portable Abdominal Exercise Equipment with Strong Dual Suction Cups | Sit-Up Assistant Device for Abs, Core Strength, and Fitness at Home View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
Lifelong Tummy Trimmer with Double Suction Cup Sit-Up Bar for Abdominal Exercise, Leg Muscle Training Arm Muscles Exercise with Door Attachment, Ankle Straps and 2 Resistance Tubes (Red/Black) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
ZIVIK Sit-ups Assistant Abdominal Device, Upgraded Fitness Equipment Muscle Exercise Portable Sit Up Bar with Foam Padded for Floor 3 Positions for Abs Home Workout(Multi Color) View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Hykes Resistance Band Set for Exercise Unbreakable Natural Latex Toning Tube Exercise Band Resistance Tubes Set for Home Gym Stretching Band for Men & Women Workout with Handle for Legs View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Boldfit Natural Rubber Heavy Resistance Band For Workout Set Exercise&Stretching Pull Up Bands For Home Exercise For Gym Men&Women Resistance Bands Loop Bands Toning Bands Resistance Band Red(7-15Kg) View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Boldfit Resistance Tube Set with Handles, Portable Toning Tubes with Door Anchor & Foam Handles. Resistance Tube Kit with Bag and Ankle Straps Included. (11 Pieces Tube Set), Multicolor View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
SLOVIC Resistance Bands for Men and Women | Resistance Band Set & Exercise Bands for Workout | Resistance Band for Pull Up | Gym Equipment for Home Workout| Natural and Unbreakable Rubber Set of 3 View Details
|
₹1,498
|
|
|
Boldfit Natural Rubber Premium Resistance Bands for Workout Dual Color Heavy Premium Resistance Band for Stretching, Pull ups, Resistance Band for Gym Workout Stretch - Yellow (15-30kg Resistance) View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Symactive Resistance Bands Set with Travel Pouch, Foam Handles, Door Anchor, Ankle Strap | Resistance Toning Tube Kit | Home & Gym | for Men & Women (Upto 150 Lbs) View Details
|
₹1,069
|
|
