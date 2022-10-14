Are protein shakes permitted during a weight-loss phase? Fitness experts answer

Undoubtedly, protein is the king of a well-balanced diet, it is one of the most researched nutrients and health and fitness experts admit that protein is significantly needed to maintain overall health and well-being. Many who aim for weight loss goals are seen investing in protein powder supplement but are protein shakes helpful in a weight loss diet?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vivek Newar, Founder of Dyet Nutrition and a Fitness and Nutrition Consultant, shared, “Studies demonstrate that increasing your protein intake can aid in weight loss through a number of processes. In the first instance, it can accelerate your metabolism and raise the overall number of calories your body burns all day. Changing the levels of various appetite-regulating hormones, including leptin and ghrelin, consumption of a protein shake can also decrease caloric intake and hunger.”

Asserting that studies support that protein is critical during weight loss and getting enough protein may help lose body fat without muscle loss, Navneet Kaur, M.Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics and in-house nutritionist at Nutrabay, assured that investing in a protein powder supplement can be one of the best decisions for your weight loss goals. She revealed why protein shakes are helpful in a weight loss diet:

-Boost metabolism and promote lean muscle

A high metabolic rate is considered good for weight loss and management. Protein has been shown to boost metabolism and increase calorie-burning rate as our body expends more calories while metabolizing protein-dense foods than carbs and fats. Additionally, protein shakes after an intense workout encourages lean muscle growth.

-Provide fullness within fewer calories

Protein shakes usually provide 21-25 grams of protein in a single serving with fewer calories. Protein powders containing whey protein isolate, hydrolysate, or plant-based proteins have a less or negligible amount of carbs and fats. Hence, they are superb for those who count their macros during weight loss. It is because protein shakes not only support hydration but also make you feel full for a more extended period.

-Influence the satiety hormone

Protein has been shown to influence appetite hormones. People who eat a protein-rich diet are less likely to experience hunger cravings throughout the day. Protein intake also reduces appetite due to a greater level of fullness hormones.

To summarize, protein shakes are nutritious and filling and can be considered during weight loss. Irrespective of the type of protein powder you choose, ensure that it should be certified and free from added sugar, fillers and unwanted additives.