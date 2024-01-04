close_game
News / Lifestyle / Health / Are you feeling like a burden? Signs to be aware of

Are you feeling like a burden? Signs to be aware of

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jan 04, 2024 03:36 PM IST

From being scared of upsetting people to hiding our problems, here are a few signs that we are feeling like a burden.

Often when we are depressed or too stressed, we end up feeling like a burden. This can also happen due to the behaviour patterns of people surrounding us. When our emotional needs are not met over a significant period of time, and we end up feeling drained of mentioning the needs and expectations of our close ones, we can feel like a burden for them. "Feeling like a burden can be overwhelming, but you don’t have to go through it alone. If you’ve realised that you often feel like a burden to others, it’s time to nip this pattern into the bud," wrote Therapist Klara Kernig. Here are a few signs.

We hide problems: We feel that our problems are only mine to deal with. Thats why we stay silent and try to hide our problems from other people.

Hide negative emotions: We try and bottle up the negative emotions. We never want to address emotions as we feel that we are never important to others.

We apologise constantly: We try to apologise for everything, even for things that we are not to be blamed for. We feel the need to be constantly liked by others.

We are always thankful: Gratitude is a positive emotion but when we keep being thankful to people who do the bare minimum for us, we set our bar too allow for others.

We avoid upsetting others: We need to understand that no matter what we do and what we say, we will always end up upsetting someone. We need to set our priorities straight.

Escaping reality: We try to fill the void in our lives by becoming workaholic people and escaping reality in the process.

We never ask directly: We drop hints on our needs and wants instead of asking about them directly from others.

    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

