Are your feet always cold or swollen? Doctor says it may be a sign of poor cardiovascular function; 5 things to know

Our bodies often give subtle signals when something isn’t quite right, but we tend to overlook them until more obvious symptoms appear. Similarly, changes in the legs - ranging from swelling and coldness to discoloration and persistent sores - can reveal early signs of underlying cardiovascular or systemic conditions. Subtle changes in your legs may indicate poor heart health.(Pexel)

Also Read | Vascular surgeon warns chronic leg pain and numbness can be a sign of blocked arteries, shares 6 symptoms of PAD

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and pain medicine physician, is spreading awareness about what your legs can tell you about your cardiovascular health - explaining symptoms ranging from swelling to cold feet.

In an Instagram video posted on October 15, the doctor emphasises, “Changes in your lower limbs often signal what’s happening inside your heart, vessels, or circulation.” He stresses that while signs like cold feet or changes in colour may seem harmless, they shouldn’t be overlooked, as they can signal underlying vascular or systemic conditions well before primary symptoms emerge.

Bulging, twisted veins

Dr Sood highlights that this is often a sign of varicose veins, which appear as twisted, superficial veins, often caused by an impaired vascular system. He explains, “These are dilated, twisted superficial veins caused by weakened valves and poor venous return. They appear as blue or bulging veins on the legs or feet. The CEAP C2 stage defines visible, tortuous veins as a hallmark of varicose vein disease.”

Swelling in both ankles

According to Dr Sood, this could indicate an underlying heart or kidney condition, or it may also be a sign of pregnancy. He elaborates, “Bilateral swelling can occur when circulation slows or venous pressure rises. Chronic venous disease causes heaviness, aching, and edema that worsen with prolonged standing.”

Cold, pale feet with pain while walking

If you experience pain while walking and your feet are always cold and pale, it may suggest poor circulation caused by Peripheral Artery Disease. Dr Sood explains that narrow arteries restrict blood flow, which leads to cold, pale feet, accompanied by cramping and pain while walking - a condition known as intermittent claudication.

One calf red, hot or swollen

This can indicate the presence of blood clots caused due to Deep Vein Thrombosis or DVT. Dr Sood explains the symptoms as, “Classic signs include one-sided warmth, redness, tenderness, and swelling from venous obstruction. Risk factors include immobility, trauma, cancer, pregnancy, and certain genetic clotting disorders.”

Also Read | How much exercise is too much for your heart? Cardiologist warns which workout may even 'cause heart scarring'

Persistent sores on toes or ankles

Dr Sood stresses that if you have sores or ulcers on your toes or ankles that refuse to heal, it may be a sign of poor blood flow due to advanced Peripheral Artery Disease. He explains, “Reduced circulation prevents oxygen from reaching tissues, delaying healing. Non-healing ulcers on the toes, feet, or ankles are warning signs of severe PAD and risk for gangrene if untreated.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.