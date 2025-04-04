Bengaluru CEO rushed to ICU after nose bleed, says his blood pressure skyrocketed to 230: 'Don’t wait for wake-up call'

Amit Mishra, a Bengaluru-based CEO, recently shared a harrowing experience wherein he was rushed to the ICU after a sudden nosebleed and his blood pressure hitting 230. After the alarming incident, he has tried to raise awareness about the importance of prioritising one's health. Amit detailed his health ordeal that turned his 'lazy Saturday' into a 'horrific weekend' in a LinkedIn post on March 29. Also read | 8 reasons why you should opt for prompt health check-ups without any delay Bengaluru-based CEO Amit Mishra reveals being rushed to ICU after 'sudden nose bleed', and his blood pressure hitting 230. (Pic courtesy: Amit Mishra/ LinkedIn)

‘As I tried to walk inside the ICU I suddenly fainted’

He wrote: “Lazy Saturday, working relaxed on Laptop, sudden start of nose bleed, becomes unstoppable, white washbasin turned red, thick cotton cloth soaked in blood, fearing of syncing in coma, lands in ICU. My horrific weekend!! By the time I was rushed to Apollo Hospital, I had lost a significant amount of blood. The emergency team struggled for 20 minutes before temporarily stopping the bleeding. But then came the real shock - my blood pressure was 230. No headaches, no dizziness, no warnings, no history of BP, just an unexpected crisis.”

Further sharing details of his health scare, Amit wrote, “I was immediately shifted to the ICU, where doctors worked to bring my BP down. By late night, things seemed under control, but the next morning, as I tried to walk inside the ICU, I suddenly fainted. My BP had dropped drastically this time, leaving doctors puzzled. What followed were four days of all kinds of tests - ECG, LFT, ECHO, cholesterol, and even a painful angiography - but surprisingly, everything came out fine.”

He reflected on his condition, writing, “The big question: How did my BP shoot up so high and suddenly drop without warning? While I am still under treatment, and need to go through a few more tests, this experience left me with some important learnings.”

His experience highlights risks of neglecting health

According to Amit, here's are the four lessons he learnt from his health scare:

1. Your body doesn’t always give clear warnings. High BP, stress, and health risks can be silent killers. Regular checkups are a must.

2. Work is important, but health is non-negotiable. We often ignore small signs, thinking we’re fine, until we’re not.

3. Emergency preparedness matters. Knowing what to do in a crisis (and where the nearest hospital is) can save lives.

4. Medical science still has mysteries. Even after 15+ tests, the cause of my BP spike remains unknown. But what’s clear is that taking care of one’s health is not an option. it’s a necessity.

He concluded, “I am grateful to the incredible team at Apollo Hospitals for their quick action and to my family, friends, and well-wishers for their support. I just came back home yesterday, and I’m taking this as a second chance to prioritize what truly matters— health. Since I have lost a lot of blood, doctors have advised me to complete rest. Feeling damn weakness. Sorry, as I am not able to pick up calls or revert back to emails. Hopefully, I will be back to action the next week.”

This incident serves as a wake-up call

Amit's experience is a stark reminder that health should never take a backseat to work. As he aptly puts it in his post, “If you’re reading this, let this be your reminder: Listen to your body. Don’t wait for a wake-up call like mine.”

This incident serves as a wake-up call, emphasising the need for professionals to prioritise their health and well-being. Amit's story underscores the importance of: regular health check-ups, stress management and work-life balance to maintain overall well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.