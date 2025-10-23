Bengaluru endocrinologist clarifies common doubts about adding milk to daily diet: ‘No medical indication to…'

Milk is often at the centre of debate. With several doubts on whether to add it or not to the diet, milk really seems to have divided people. While for people with lactose intolerance, it makes sense to limit or avoid it because of digestive discomfort, others are getting second thoughts about which type of milk gives more nutrients. A2 milk is one of the alternative milk options available.(Shutterstock)

To clarify all the related doubts regarding milk, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Suma Uday, senior consultant in paediatric endocrinology and metabolic bone disease in Narayana Health at Bengaluru, who also practices in Birmingham Children’s Hospital, UK.

Should milk be a part of the diet?

Addressing one of the most common doubts, the endocrinologist said, “Milk should be part of the diet as milk has calcium, which is required for strong bones.”

Although milk is a good source of calcium, there are still a few misconceptions about its overall nutrient profile, particularly regarding vitamin D. “People often think milk has vitamin D, but this is not true. Unless milk is fortified with vitamin D, there is very little to no vitamin D in milk," Dr Uday revealed, suggesting that milk alone cannot meet all nutritional needs.

Are there any risks associated with cow milk?

With wellness conversations questioning cow milk's nutrient profile, one question that arises is whether it poses any real health risks.

Dr Uday clarified, “There are no risks with cow’s milk, unless one is allergic to cow’s milk protein.” The only exception is those who are diagnosed with milk allergy, who ideally should avoid it, based on medical advice.

Do vegan alternatives provide the same nutrients as cow milk?

The nutritional value of the milk depends on the source. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

The endocrinologist said, “There is no medical indication to add a vegan alternative milk into the diet unless it is for personal preference.”

The doctor's answer aligns with a study published earlier this year in January in the journal of Food Research International. According to the findings, plant-based milk may fall short when it comes to nutritional value.

The lead study author, Professor Marianne Nissen Lund's comment is a reminder for those who are thinking of swapping cow milk with plant milk on the basis of better nutritional value. “We definitely need to consume more plant-based foods. But if you’re looking for proper nutrition and believe that plant-based drinks can replace cow’s milk, you’d be mistaken.”

Dr Uday elaborated further about the nutritional source of plant-based milk. “The nutrient in vegan milk depends on the base source of the milk. For instance, soya milk will have more protein than oat or rice-based milk.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.