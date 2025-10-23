California cardiologist with 20 years experience shares 5 things he would never eat: Protein bars, diet food, canola oil

Do you throw protein bars into your gym bag or choose 'zero sugar' treats and artificial sweeteners over a piece of fruit and regular sugar? Given the wide variety of flavoured yoghurts and protein bars on the market, it’s important to know whether such foods are healthy, or what benefits they may offer. Also read | Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer reveals 3 worst foods to eat after workout': Why you should avoid avocado toast Are protein bars good for you? Here's what Dr Sanjay Bhojraj said. (Freepik)

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, an interventional cardiologist from California, US, and founder of Laguna Institute of Functional Medicine, shared an Instagram post on October 21 titled '5 things I would never eat as a functional cardiologist' — and protein bar is one of the foods he won't touch. He listed other food items he avoids as well and wrote in his caption, “These might surprise you.”

1. Seed oils — canola, soybean, and corn oil

Dr Bhojraj said, “Once they’re refined and heated, they oxidise and cause invisible inflammation inside your arteries and cells. I swapped them out years ago for olive oil, avocado oil, beef tallow, and grass-fed ghee.”

2. “Diet” or “zero sugar” products

“Artificial sweeteners trick your brain and gut into thinking sugar is coming, confusing your insulin response and making you crave more. Now, if I want something sweet, I go for real fruit, dates or a touch of raw honey — your body knows what to do with those,” Dr Bhojraj explained.

3. Flavoured yoghurts

He added, “They look healthy, but most have more sugar than a dessert. I keep it simple with plain Greek yoghurt, fresh berries, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.”

4. Protein bars

According to Dr Bhojraj, “Here’s the truth — most are candy bars in disguise, loaded with seed oils and syrups that bloat your gut. I grab a handful of nuts or a boiled egg instead. Simple, real food.”

5. 'Vegetable' chips

“They sound clean, but they’re fried in the same inflammatory oils you’re trying to avoid. If I want crunch, I’ll bake sweet potato slices or roast chickpeas at home,” Dr Bhojraj added.

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj said choose simple, real food options to support overall health. (Made using Gemini AI)

He further shared, “The truth? I don’t eat this way to be perfect — I eat this way because I’ve seen what long-term inflammation does to the heart, metabolism, and brain. Functional medicine is about awareness. And when you understand how food signals your biology, your choices get a lot clearer.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.