Bhagyashree does partner yoga for Friday fitness routine in new Instagram video

Bhagyashree took to Instagram today to inspire her followers to take out their yoga mats and start getting their fitness regimen back on track. The actress often posts informational videos on the photo-sharing app where she talks about benefits of doing several exercises, and the workouts that she includes in her daily routine.

Today, Bhagyashree posted a video of herself doing at-home partner yoga with her trainer Swapneel Hazare. She talked about her Friday fitness routine in the post, achieving better health by taking small steps and thanked her instructor. She wrote, “#fridayfitness Some journeys gather speed with partners moving in the same direction. Step by step to better health. It all began with you. Thanks @swapneelhazare. #flashbackfriday #fitness #health #bebetter #domorebemore #youcandoit #partnerworkout #journeytohealth.”

The actress wore a black tank top and a pair of calf-length training tights for the fitness routine. She also tied her tresses in a sleek ponytail to keep the workout fuss-free.

ALSO READ: Bhagyashree’s single-leg deadlift on BOSU ball will make your jaws drop in awe

In the video, Bhagyashree and her trainer did a variation of the flying partner yoga pose. To do the pose, the star’s trainer was lying down on his back on the yoga mat with his legs and arms extended straight in the air. As for Bhagyashree, she balanced her lower body on her trainer’s feet and held his hands to support herself. The actress also alternatively stretched out her hands in the air, straight in front of her head, while balancing herself. Partner yoga is a great way of building core strength.

Earlier, Bhagyashree had shared exercises that can work as a pain relief for arthritis patients, especially those who suffer from osteopenia, osteoporosis or who have never exercised at all. She asked her followers to practice the exercises thrice every day. The video included hand and leg exercises that facilitates movement in the body.

Take a look at some of her other health and wellness videos that will help you kickstart your fitness routine:

Bhagyashree is best known for her roles in films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Janani. She will be next be seen in Radhe Shyam which stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the titular roles.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter