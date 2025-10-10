Boney Kapoor's hair transplant expert explains dos and don'ts of post hair transplant care

Now that you've got your new set of hair via hair transplant, comes the bigger responsibility of taking good care of it. Just like any other surgical method, hair transplantation also comes with a certain set of dos and don'ts. Be it as casual as shampooing your hair or applying any hair care product on your scalp, proper and careful post hair transplant care is crucial to protect your new grafts, maintain scalp health, and ensure long-lasting, natural-looking results. Hair transplant expert reveals some dos and don'ts(Pexels)

Dr Arika Bansal, Senior Hair Transplant Surgeon, Eugenix Hair Sciences, who has had celebrity clients including film producer Boney Kapoor, singer Shankar Mahadevan and cricketers like Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Azharuddin, tells HT Lifestyle that post hair transplant, you should shampoo your hair, using a mild shampoo with light hands. She also insists on trying a sulphate-free shampoo for better results.

In this ultimate guide in consultation with Dr Bansal, we have listed some of the basic guidelines and precautions to consider after your hair transplantation procedure.

1. Shampoo only after a week

“It is advisable to shampoo your hair only after the seventh day of the treatment," suggests Dr Bansal. She also recommends using a normal saline spray on the recipient and donor areas to keep the area clean. “For the first week, I would recommend you to use a Betadine scrub on the areas from where the dermat extracts the grafts. Another thing to consider before shampooing your hair is to use lukewarm water, which is neither too hot nor too cold," she adds.

2. Hair products should wait more

The expert advises against using any hair care products or medications after a month. “I usually ask my patients that they should wait for at least a month actually post procedure before applying any kind of hair product," she suggests. However, she gives a green signal to hair dyes and hair colours. "When it comes to hair dye or hair colour, I would recommend that they can start using that 2 to 3 weeks after the date of procedure, Dr Bansal suggests. She also insists on using only the ammonia-free and PPD-free hair colours or dyes that does not irritate scalp. Moreover, she suggests refraining from hair waxes or hair gels altogether on transplanted hair.

3. Common symptoms post hair transplant

“One of the most common symptoms that most patients have witnessed post hair transplant is swelling of the forehead and face. This can happen in 2 to 3 days after the procedure”, Dr Bansal says.

4. Say no to mobile phones

The expert says people should restrict using a mobile phone after your hair transplant, especially while bending down your head. “Sit erect and using massage your forehead post procedure so that they do not end up having any kind of swelling”, she adds. One of the other side effects that you may see is a little bit of numbness in the recipient area and in the donor area, which heals very fast in a matter of 4 to 6 weeks.

5. Stay indoors as much as you can

“After the hair transplant, it is advisable to stay indoors as much as possible," Dr Bansal says. “Dust and pollutants can develop few follicuticles, leading to bacterial infection, however, you can continue activities like gymming, running, yoga, exercise, and swimming after the 8th day of the procedure," she adds.

6. Avoid junk food

Junk food is a big no post hair transplant, as your body is still recuperating from the surgical procedures. Dr Bansal insists on eating on a balanced diet and a lot of green leafy vegetables instead. “We also give some mild antibiotics for a period of 5 to 7 days post procedure," she shares.

7. Yoga can prevent hair graying

Premature graying of hair cannot be delayed, yoga, and calcium supplements could help. “Breathing exercises, early morning exercises like pranayama can help in preventing gray hair along with a good night sleep and having a balanced diet”, she suggests.

A successful hair transplant doesn’t end with the surgery, it begins there. Following this aftercare, avoiding harmful practices and adopting healthy habits are essential to protect your scalp and ensure natural, lasting results.

