Botched £6000 ‘Mummy Makeover’ surgery leaves young mom regretting: ‘Shattered my dreams’

In another episode of plastic surgery nightmare, 26-year-old Leah Mattson has revealed to The Sun all about her terrible experience with a ‘mummy makeover’ that went wrong, costing her £6,000. Mummy makeover surgery is designed for new mothers. With pregnancy, weight gain and sagging skin often cause the body to lose its tone, this surgery combines weight loss procedures and a full-body lift to help the body return to its pre-pregnancy form. Leah Mattson records her plastic surgery horror journey on Instagram.

What all procedures did Leah get?

Leah Mattson, mum to a three-year-old, had great expectations to get back her toned figure. She called it the ‘icing on the cake.’ Leah went to a clinic in Turkey for surgery. Her weight reduced from 158 kg to 82 kg after undergoing the first procedure, a gastric sleeve surgery in May 2023.

After the fat removal, excess loose skin was left. So she saved up to surgically remove it and give her body a lift. This year in July, she returned to Prime Health Concept for a tummy tuck, breast lift, and arm lift, for £6,300. However, the outcome was so disastrous that Leah was left full of regret, as it shattered her hopes of getting back her contoured, lifted form.

What went wrong?

Instead of lifting the excess skin, the surgery ended up misaligning her body altogether. (Instagram/@sleeved.and.relieved)

Her body was disfigured completely. She was extremely disappointed with the outcome. Leah said, “I did my research, and I thought I’d made a good choice. But I will regret it for the rest of my life.” Instead of tightening her sagging skin, the surgery left her with an off-centre belly button, additional loose skin flaps, and misaligned hips.

Leah regretted that her body looked better before the surgery. She took to Instagram to share her experience and warn others against this. It ruined her dream of getting back her toned body and was left with deep scars with misaligned proportions. On her story highlights, she added, “Actually feel sick when I look at myself in the mirror.”

Mummy makeover surgery

It is a series of procedures to transform the body to shed the pregnancy weight and go back to a toned, pre-pregnancy figure. It includes liposuction, tummy tuck, breast augmentation, and breast lift.