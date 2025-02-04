Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bryan Johnson left Nikhil Kamath's podcast early as 'air pollution gave him a rash': Can pollution actually affect skin?

BySanya Panwar
Feb 04, 2025 09:57 AM IST

Yes, air pollution can cause skin breakouts, rashes, and irritation, as well as eye and throat burning. Here's what you need to know.

US millionaire Bryan Johnson is known for his dedication to his health and wellness. He follows a strict regimen of exercise, diet, and sleep, and has been known to spend over $2 million per year on his health and wellness initiatives. In a new tweet, he spoke about how during the third day of his recent India trip, 'the air pollution made his skin break out in rash and his eyes and throat burn'. So much so that he had to 'end Nikhil Kamath's podcast early'. Also read | Skincare amid air pollution: 8 essential tips to fight ‘very poor’ AQI's assault on your skin

Bryan Johnson clarifies it was the air pollution's affect on his skin that forced him to cut short his interview with Nikhil Kamath. (X/ Bryan Johnson)
Bryan Johnson clarifies it was the air pollution's affect on his skin that forced him to cut short his interview with Nikhil Kamath. (X/ Bryan Johnson)

Turns out Bryan is right as pollution can penetrate deep into the skin, causing inflammation and irritation, leading to breakouts and rashes, as pointed out by Dr Gunjan Verma, consultant – dermatology, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, in a 2024 interview with HT lifestyle. But before we get into the effects air pollution can have on people's skin health, let's find out what Bryan actually said.

‘Air pollution had made my skin break out in rash’

Speaking about his experience during the recording of ‘WTF is’, the Zerodha co-founder's podcast, Bryan said, “When in India, I did end this podcast early due to the bad air quality. Nikhil Kamath was a gracious host and we were having a great time. The problem was that the room we were in circulated outside air which made the air purifier I'd brought with me ineffective. Inside, the AQI was 130 and PM2.5 was 75 µg/m³, which is equal to smoking 3.4 cigarettes for 24 hours of exposure.”

He added, “This was my third day in India and the air pollution had made my skin break out in rash and my eyes and throat burn. Air pollution has been so normalised in India that no one even notices anymore despite the science of its negative effects being well known. People would be outside running. Babies and small children exposed from birth. No one wore a mask which can significantly decrease exposure. It was so confusing. The evidence shows that India would improve the health of its population more by cleaning up air quality than by curing all cancers. I am unsure why India's leaders do not make air quality a national emergency…”

Air pollution’s effect on skin

Dr Gunjan Verma said pollution can trigger conditions such as acne, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis. She added that issues like lentigo, melasma, and photoaging also tend to increase.

According to her, “The pollutants can enter the skin through direct accumulation on the surface, absorption via hair follicles, inhalation, ingestion, and circulation of pollutants in plasma, which then diffuse into deeper dermal tissues. These pollutants penetrate the skin via nanoparticles and generate quinones, which are redox-cycling chemicals that produce reactive oxygen species (ROS). Air pollution can also cause oxidative stress.”

In a 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Puneet Khanna, HOD and consultant – pulmonology, Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, New Delhi, spoke about air pollution’s effect on health. He highlighted what was the one complaint that most patients come to him for, saying, “Mostly patients come to us with complaints of watering from nose, burning or itching in the eyes, itching in the ear and throat, and chest tightness or wheezing, and sometimes persistent dry cough. And most of these patients, once triggered with the symptoms, persist with the condition for the next two to three weeks.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On