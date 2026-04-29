Can breast reductions really improve chronic back pain? Doctor explains why larger breast sizes can lead to pain

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is shedding light on whether breast reduction surgery can genuinely ease chronic back pain. In an Instagram video shared on April 18, he explains how larger breast sizes can increase structural load on the body, contributing to persistent strain and discomfort over time.

While supportive bras, posture correction, and exercise can help, they don’t always address the root cause. In cases where these measures fall short, breast reduction surgery may offer meaningful relief by reducing the structural burden on the body.

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For many people with heavier bust sizes, persistent back, neck, and shoulder pain isn’t just a matter of posture – it can stem from the way added weight shifts the body’s centre of gravity and increases mechanical strain over time. This ongoing load can place continuous pressure on muscles and joints, often making everyday movement uncomfortable.

Does breast size contribute to back pain? According to Dr Sood, one of the most common reasons women opt for breast reduction surgery is to relieve persistent back and neck pain. But that raises an important question: how can you tell if breast size is actually the source of the discomfort? The physician explains that there isn’t a single definitive test – but there are several practical ways to assess whether it could be a contributing factor.

He notes, “Breast reduction is not just cosmetic. For many people, chronic back, neck, and shoulder pain, skin irritation, and limits on movement are real medical reasons to consider surgery. The question I get a lot is, ‘How do you know if breast size is contributing to that pain?’ As a pain physician, there's no single test, but there are some practical ways to assess it.”

Dr Sood explains that one of the simplest ways to assess this is through a basic “support test.” If wearing a high-support bra – or even manually lifting the breasts – leads to noticeable relief in back or neck pain, it’s a strong indication that the added weight and strain may be contributing to the discomfort. He highlights, “One of the simplest (ways) is a support test. If you wear a high support bra or manually lift the breast and your pain improves, that's a strong clue the load is contributing.”

What causes back pain? Dr Sood explains the underlying science behind this discomfort, noting that larger breast sizes can shift the body’s centre of gravity forward. This subtle but constant pull places added strain on the neck, shoulders, and lower back. Over time, the imbalance can lead to chronic muscle tension, fatigue, and progressively poorer posture, further compounding the pain.

He highlights, “Larger breast size can shift your center of gravity forward, putting constant strain on the neck, shoulders, and lower back, which over time can lead to chronic muscle tension and poor posture. I also look at patterns, pain that's worse with standing and better when lying down, shoulder grooving from bra straps, and persistent tightness in the upper back muscles.”

How reduction surgery helps Dr Sood notes that when someone continues to experience chronic back pain despite trying physical therapy, strengthening exercises, and posture correction, it may indicate an underlying mechanical cause. In such cases, the issue isn’t just muscular – it’s related to the structural load the body is carrying. While breast reduction surgery isn’t the right choice for everyone, he explains that it can be an effective option for relief when excess weight is a key driver of the pain.

The physician emphasises, “If someone has already tried physical therapy, strengthening, and posture work, and still has ongoing pain that also points toward a mechanical cause. While breast reduction isn't for everyone, when back pain is being driven by that kind of structural load, it can be a very effective option for pain relief.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.