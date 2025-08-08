Can chronic constipation cause heart problems? 6 tips from doctors to prevent risks

Chronic constipation is a condition that affects many individuals, impacting not only the digestive system but also other bodily functions. Interestingly, according to the Journal of Clinical Hypertension, it can have a ripple effect that extends to the heart, particularly among older adults and those with pre-existing cardiac conditions. Understanding this connection is essential for managing your health effectively. IBS can introduce both constipation and diarrhoea(Adobe Stock)

How can I fix chronic constipation?

Chronic constipation is defined as having fewer than three bowel movements per week, as per the Canadian Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. But it doesn’t stop there.

The symptoms can be pretty uncomfortable, including:

Hard, dry, or lumpy stools

Straining or pain during bowel movements

A sensation of incomplete evacuation

Bloating or abdominal discomfort

With so many people uncomfortable discussing constipation, it often goes unspoken, as per Cancer Research UK. However, it is crucial to address this, as neglecting it can lead to a range of health complications.

What are the major causes of chronic constipation?

It is essential not to overlook these risk factors, as they can have severe consequences. Several factors contribute to chronic constipation, including:

Low fibre intake: A diet lacking in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can lead to decreased bowel regularity, as per the National Institute on Ageing.

A diet lacking in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can lead to decreased bowel regularity, as per the National Institute on Ageing. Inadequate water consumption: Insufficient hydration can lead to harder stools that are difficult to pass.

Insufficient hydration can lead to harder stools that are difficult to pass. Lack of physical activity: Sedentary lifestyles can result in sluggish digestion.

Sedentary lifestyles can result in sluggish digestion. Medications: Certain drugs, particularly painkillers and antidepressants, can interfere with normal bowel function.

Certain drugs, particularly painkillers and antidepressants, can interfere with normal bowel function. Ignoring the urge to go: Holding in stool can disrupt the body’s natural rhythm.

Holding in stool can disrupt the body’s natural rhythm. Underlying medical conditions: Conditions like thyroid issues, diabetes, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are known to cause constipation.

Is gut health related to heart health?

The connection between gastrointestinal issues and heart health is significant, according to Harvard Health. “People often feel embarrassed to discuss constipation, but ignoring it can lead to serious consequences, including gut damage, haemorrhoids, and increased heart risk," says Dr Laxman Salve, General Surgeon at Apollo Spectra Mumbai. When constipation becomes chronic, individuals may experience frequent straining during bowel movements.

Here's where the heart becomes involved:

Increased blood pressure: Straining can lead to temporary spikes in blood pressure, as reported in the Journal of Clinical Hypertension.

Straining can lead to temporary spikes in blood pressure, as reported in the Journal of Clinical Hypertension. Chest pain and arrhythmias: For individuals with pre-existing heart conditions, this strain can exacerbate symptoms such as chest pain or irregular heartbeats.

For individuals with pre-existing heart conditions, this strain can exacerbate symptoms such as chest pain or irregular heartbeats. Potential for severe cardiac events: In rare cases, chronic constipation can even trigger heart attacks.

What are the dangers of chronic constipation?

For older adults and those with cardiovascular issues, the risk becomes even more pronounced. Straining not only increases chest pressure but also diminishes oxygen supply to the heart. This can pose a significant risk to an already compromised cardiovascular system, as per the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

How to reduce chronic constipation?

Fortunately, chronic constipation is manageable, and taking proactive steps can alleviate symptoms and reduce the potential heart-related risks, as per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. “There is a link between constipation and heart health. It not only gives a tough time to the gut but also to your heart. To deal with it, stay hydrated, eat more fibre-rich foods, and avoid prolonged sitting,” emphasises Dr Hemant Patel, a General and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Zynova Shalby Hospital.

Dr Hemant Patel shares some expert-recommended techniques: