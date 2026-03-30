Can forgetfulness in the 30s be dementia? AIIMS-trained neurologist reveals the truth and shares what to do
While forgetfulness is experienced by people of all ages, it is not always an early symptom for permanent memory loss, explains Dr Sehrawat.
Forgetfulness is an increasingly common condition, especially in a world that promotes multitasking. While the condition may trigger fear of permanent memory loss or dementia among individuals, that is not likely to be the case if the person experiencing the condition is not of an advanced age, according to Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, a general physician and neurologist trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, and currently associated with The Neuromed Clinic in Gurugram.
Also Read | Dermatologist explains 6 causes of dark circles and how to figure out what’s causing yours; it’s not just lack of sleep
Taking to Instagram on March 21, Dr Sehrawat shared a case from her practise where a 24-year-old man came in for a consultation, and said that he keeps forgetting stuff. The difficulty in remembering has led him to resort to making chits. Sometimes he even forgets where he has placed his spectacles or keys, and he fears that this is an early symptom of dementia.
Young people are not likely to have dementia
According to Dr Sehrawat, “Dementia is never the first cause of memory issues in young people.”
The progressive and irreversible syndrome that causes cognitive decline is not something that occurs in people in their 20s, 30s, or even 40s. Thus, if an individual within this age group experiences forgetfulness, it is unnecessary to panic from the get-go.
Likely causes of forgetfulness in youth
Dr Sehrawat shared four likely causes for young individuals to not remember things. These include:
- Lack of concentration
- Trying to multitask
- Vitamin B12 deficiency
- Hypothyroidism
The neurologist went on to share how memory works, stating that it is a three-step process. They are, in order:
- Registration
- Retention
- Recalling
“First, we register any information, whether it is through a visual or audio medium, or any other medium. Then we try to retain that information, and finally, recall it when needed,” explained Dr Sehrawat.
There can be many reasons for a person not to register information. As per Dr Sehrawat, it can be because of a lack of concentration, because they were thinking of ten other things while performing one task and did not do it mindfully. It can also be because of stress.
Whatever the reason may be, if a person has not registered information in the first place, it becomes impossible for them to retain or recall the said information. This leads to symptoms in the form of forgetfulness.
How to counter forgetfulness
Dr Sehrawat suggested performing the following if someone young has trouble remembering things:
- Focus more
- Multitask less
- Meditate
- Exercise every day to increase the blood supply to the brain
- Get your thyroid and vitamin B12 levels checked
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.