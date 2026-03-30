Can forgetfulness in the 30s be dementia? AIIMS-trained neurologist reveals the truth and shares what to do

Taking to Instagram on March 21, Dr Sehrawat shared a case from her practise where a 24-year-old man came in for a consultation, and said that he keeps forgetting stuff. The difficulty in remembering has led him to resort to making chits. Sometimes he even forgets where he has placed his spectacles or keys, and he fears that this is an early symptom of dementia.

Forgetfulness is an increasingly common condition, especially in a world that promotes multitasking. While the condition may trigger fear of permanent memory loss or dementia among individuals, that is not likely to be the case if the person experiencing the condition is not of an advanced age, according to Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, a general physician and neurologist trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, and currently associated with The Neuromed Clinic in Gurugram.

Young people are not likely to have dementia According to Dr Sehrawat, “Dementia is never the first cause of memory issues in young people.”

The progressive and irreversible syndrome that causes cognitive decline is not something that occurs in people in their 20s, 30s, or even 40s. Thus, if an individual within this age group experiences forgetfulness, it is unnecessary to panic from the get-go.

Likely causes of forgetfulness in youth Dr Sehrawat shared four likely causes for young individuals to not remember things. These include:

Lack of concentration

Trying to multitask

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Hypothyroidism The neurologist went on to share how memory works, stating that it is a three-step process. They are, in order:

Registration Retention Recalling “First, we register any information, whether it is through a visual or audio medium, or any other medium. Then we try to retain that information, and finally, recall it when needed,” explained Dr Sehrawat.

There can be many reasons for a person not to register information. As per Dr Sehrawat, it can be because of a lack of concentration, because they were thinking of ten other things while performing one task and did not do it mindfully. It can also be because of stress.

Whatever the reason may be, if a person has not registered information in the first place, it becomes impossible for them to retain or recall the said information. This leads to symptoms in the form of forgetfulness.

How to counter forgetfulness Dr Sehrawat suggested performing the following if someone young has trouble remembering things:

Focus more

Multitask less

Meditate

Exercise every day to increase the blood supply to the brain

Get your thyroid and vitamin B12 levels checked Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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