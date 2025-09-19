Can PCOS cause infertility? Gynaecologist shares 5 things every woman needs to know

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a hormonal disorder that usually affects women in their reproductive years. PCOS leads to menstrual irregularity, mood swings, obesity, acne and other complications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kshitiz Murdia, gynaecologist, CEO and co-founder, Indira IVF Hospital Limited said, “Caused by hormonal imbalances, PCOS impacts the ovaries’ ability to release eggs regularly and may lead to multiple health complications, including infertility, diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease.” Also read | Gynaecologist lists 3 red flags of PCOS in teens; shares tips to manage naturally Can PCOS lead to infertility?(cottonbro)

Dr Kshitiz Murdia further shared a few things about PCOS that every woman needs to know:

1. PCOS and ovulation disorders

PCOS directly interferes with ovulation. Elevated levels of androgens and luteinising hormone, coupled with reduced follicle stimulating hormone, prevent eggs from maturing or being released on time. As ovulation becomes irregular, natural conception becomes less predictable and often difficult. This disruption makes PCOS one of the leading causes of infertility in women.

2. Increased risk of pregnancy complications

Even when conception occurs, PCOS increases the likelihood of pregnancy complications. Women face a higher risk of miscarriage, gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia, and pre-term delivery. Insulin resistance, common in PCOS, compounds these risks by affecting both maternal and foetal wellbeing. Many women also require C-section deliveries due to these complications. With timely medical support and healthy lifestyle adjustments, risks can be managed more effectively. Also read | Gynaecologist explains why PCOS is rising among young women in India: ‘Main contributors are excessive…'

3. Diabetes and lasting fertility challenges

Insulin resistance in PCOS not only raises the chances of developing type 2 diabetes but also accelerates ovarian ageing. This leads to a faster decline in egg quality and a shortened reproductive window, as menopause may occur earlier. Consequently, the probability of miscarriage and stillbirth increases, further complicating fertility. Monitoring blood sugar levels and maintaining metabolic health is critical for protecting reproductive outcomes.

4. Diagnosis and monitoring are key

Accurate diagnosis of PCOS requires comprehensive evaluation. Hormonal testing for testosterone, LH, FSH, oestrogen, and SHBG helps identify imbalances. Ultrasound scans can reveal enlarged ovaries with multiple cysts, while checks for diabetes and cholesterol assess ongoing risks. Regular pelvic examinations are also necessary to rule out other gynaecological concerns. Early identification allows timely interventions that improve fertility prospects and overall health.

5. Treatment and fertility options

Lifestyle interventions—such as balanced nutrition, weight management, and regular exercise—are central to managing PCOS. These improve insulin sensitivity and restore ovulatory cycles in many women. However, when natural conception remains difficult, assisted reproductive technologies like in vitro fertilisation (IVF) offer effective solutions. By bypassing ovulation issues, IVF allows for fertilisation outside the body, after which healthy embryos are implanted in the uterus. Also read | Gynaecologist warns PCOS-linked insulin resistance may raise type 2 diabetes risk; shares lifestyle tips to manage it

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.