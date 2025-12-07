Can Right to Disconnect Bill 2025 fix India’s work culture? Psychologist explains why legal rules alone aren’t enough

The discussion on work–life balance reached Parliament on Friday as MP Supriya Sule introduced the “Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025,” a proposal that gives employees the legal right to ignore work calls, emails and messages after office hours and on holidays. The Bill also recommends penalties for companies that violate these boundaries, with fines of up to 1% of their total employee remuneration. (Also read: AIIMS neurologist warns 'stop scrolling your phone first thing in morning’; shares how it can affect your mental health ) Legal framework alone won't change workplace culture, says counselling psychologist. (Freepik)

Is Disconnect Bill enough to change work culture

The Connection Bill comes at a time when workplace culture is under scrutiny, especially after S.N. Subrahmanyan’s much-debated “90-hour work week” remark, which sparked widespread reflection on corporate expectations in India.

While the Bill aims to protect personal time and promote employee well-being, questions remain about whether it can truly deliver the change it promises. Many believe that although the legislation offers a strong framework, it may not be enough on its own to shift long-standing work culture norms.

To understand these concerns, HT Lifestyle reached out to Anisha Bhatia, a counselling psychologist, who believes the bill marks an important beginning, but not a complete solution.

“The Disconnect Bill looks great on paper, but real change depends on how organisations implement it,” she says. “Loopholes will continue to exist unless companies address the deeper issues, like unrealistic workloads, lack of boundaries, and poor time management practices.”

Can legal measures alone transform workplace behaviour

Despite its benefits, the bill does not automatically fix recurring challenges employees face, such as struggling to stay motivated during working hours, coping with pressure to meet tight deadlines, or managing work overflow caused by understaffing and high expectations.

Bhatia emphasises that legal boundaries alone cannot transform workplace culture. “A bill can set rules, but a healthier work–life balance comes from changing behaviour at the core,” she explains. “Employees need systems that are people-friendly, practical, and grounded in everyday realities, not just policies that sound good.”

She adds that employees and organisations must work together to make these boundaries meaningful. “One meaningful way to create alignment is to ensure these measures reflect what workers actually experience. Only then can the Disconnect Bill become more than just a guideline, it can become a real cultural shift,” Bhatia concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.