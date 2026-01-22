Canada nutritionist shares simple hack for eating dairy without getting acne

“A1 dairy is harder to digest, increases gut permeability, stimulates immune reactions, and can even cause more inflammation ,” Sisley said. These factors are all major drivers for hormonal and cystic acne, she highlighted. Also read | What is A2 milk? Know the difference from regular milk, and who it is suitable for

The culprit, according to Sisley, was A1 casein. Originally, all cows produced only A2 casein, however, she explained that a genetic mutation in European herds thousands of years ago introduced the A1 variant, which has become the standard in North American dairy farming due to selective breeding for higher yields.

For many acne sufferers, the dairy-free life feels like a mandatory sentence. However, Canada-based nutritionist Sisley Killam, founder of The Acne Nutritionist, is challenging the idea that all dairy is the enemy. In an Instagram post shared on January 9, Sisley suggested that the secret to clear skin isn't necessarily cutting out dairy entirely — it’s switching the type you consume. Also read | Fitness coach reveals best high-quality protein source among Indian curd, Greek yoghurt, Icelandic skyr

Why you can eat cheese in Europe but not everywhere Many travellers notice their skin stays clear while indulging in dairy abroad, and Sisley pointed out that traditional breeds in Asia, Africa, and parts of Europe, as well as Jersey cows, were more likely to carry the original A2 gene. “This is one of the reasons why when we travel to Europe and eat dairy daily, we tend to have no digestive or skin issues,” she said. For those who believe they are lactose intolerant, Sisley suggested the issue might actually be an A1 casein intolerance instead.

The A2-friendly shopping list If you are looking to reintroduce dairy without the risk of a breakout, Sisley recommended opting for sources that naturally contain A2 proteins or higher-quality fats. Here are her personal recommendations:

⦿ Water buffalo dairy: Buffalo yoghurt and buffalo mozzarella.

⦿ Sheep milk products: Pecorino romano and manchego (Parmesan is also generally well-tolerated).

⦿ Goat dairy: Goat kefir, yoghurt, and cheese.

⦿ A2 specific cow dairy: Grass-fed organic A2 milk, butter, and yoghurt.

⦿ European imports: If local A2 options are scarce, look for European-sourced cheeses and butters.

The nutritional upside Far from being a 'junk food', Sisley shared that the right kind of dairy can actually support skin health. According to her, high-quality dairy is a potent source of vitamin A, a nutrient famous for its ability to help clear skin and regulate cell turnover: “Dairy can be a great source of healthy fats and nutrients.” Sisley concluded: “It’s all about the quality, type, and sourcing.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.