Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 6 habits to help you stay lean, strong and healthy in 2026

Staying on track with your fitness goals in 2026 isn’t just about starting strong - it’s about building habits that help you stay consistent long after motivation fades. While many people set ambitious goals at the beginning of the year, maintaining a lean, strong, and healthy body through the months that follow can be challenging without simple, sustainable changes woven into daily life. Try out Raj's recommendations for a healthy year!(Unsplash)

Raj Ganpath, a Chennai-based fitness trainer with 18 years of experience, founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, has shared six fitness-focused habits designed to help you stay lean, strong, and healthy in the new year. In an Instagram video shared on January 7, the fitness coach outlines two movement-related habits, three nutrition-focused strategies, and one lifestyle change that can help you stay consistent and on track throughout 2026.

Daily walking habit

According to Raj, making walking a daily habit is non-negotiable if you want to maintain fitness. Even if you’re someone who exercises every day, walking is still an everyday necessity. He recommends walking at least 6,000 steps every day - ideally, 8,000 to 10,000 would be even better. But how do you make it a daily habit? Raj explains, “By being greedy for activity, by trying to walk as much as you can, and by making walking a regular part of your day and life. “

Exercising habit

Most people exercise only when they want to lose weight or improve their health, or when there is a specific goal, but Raj emphasises that if you want to stay lean, strong and healthy in the long run, you need to exercise no matter what. He highlights, “Whether you have a short-term goal or not, make sure exercise is a regular part of your day. Build that habit to a point where you miss it when you don't exercise.”

Habit of eating vegetables

The fitness trainer recommends incorporating vegetables in every meal and making it a daily habit. They are low in calories and deliver fibres and micronutrients, while providing volume that fills you up. However, Raj explains that you can only reap all these benefits when you eat veggies consistently.

He highlights, “The only way to eat vegetables consistently is to build a habit. You should want to eat vegetables whenever you see them. Every plate of yours should have some form of vegetables, and when there are no vegetables, you should miss them - and you should make it a point to get more vegetables in your next meal.”

Habit of eating proteins

The fitness coach highlights that everyone needs about one to 1.5 grams of protein per kilo of their body weight and most people fail to achieve this daily goal. Hitting your daily protein targets won’t happen consistently unless you turn it into a deliberate habit.

Raj explains, “Instead of just following a diet or trying to just force-fit protein into your meal, try and build a habit. Start eating protein in every meal. Don't worry about how much you're having. Gradually over a period of time, as this habit solidifies, increase the amount of protein that you're eating and you will accumulate enough protein and build strength and health.”

Controlling overeating

According to Raj, avoiding overeating has to become a habit. Most people eat until they feel uncomfortably full instead of stopping when their appetite is simply satisfied, which leads to consuming more calories than the body actually needs. He highlights that this pattern of habitual overeating is one of the primary drivers of long-term weight gain.

The fitness coach explains, “This overeating habit is something that a lot of us have built over the last many years. We tend to finish every meal feeling full. We eat a little more than necessary and as a result we consume a few more calories than necessary. This mild overeating is the primary reason for long-term weight gain and fixing this one habit can help you manage your weight effectively for the entire year.”

Not giving up

Raj emphasises that you need to build a habit of not giving up on your goals even when things get hard or unpredictable. He explains that like every other year, 2026 is also not going to be completely under your control. You need to allow yourself space to make mistakes and fall off the wagon, but when that happens it is equally important to not give up and let yourself get back on track.

The fitness trainer states, “Doing this one thing will make sure you stay consistent and staying consistent will make sure you finish the year looking, feeling, and functioning better than you started the year.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.