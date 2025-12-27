Chennai fitness coach with 18 years of experience shares 6 components he needs in every meal for a balanced plate

Who says healthy food has to be boring, or that a balanced meal can’t be genuinely enjoyable? Too often, nutrition is framed as a trade-off between taste and health - but it doesn’t have to be that way. With the right mix of components, a meal can support long-term health, keep you full and energised, and still be something you truly look forward to eating. According to Raj Ganpath, the key lies in building plates that deliver both nourishment and satisfaction - and these six simple elements do exactly that. Proteins and vegetables are must-have components in every meal, for Raj.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Chennai fitness trainer shares 5 simple daily habits that helped him stay lean, strong and healthy for 20 years

With 18 years of experience, Chennai-based fitness trainer Raj Ganpath - founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy - has outlined the six core components he prioritises in every meal to stay energised, consistent and sustainable in the long run. In an Instagram video shared on December 26, the fitness trainer speaks about his love for food and explains how he structures every meal to support long-term health goals while still delivering immediate satisfaction - proving that a well-balanced meal can be both nourishing and deeply enjoyable.

Proteins

For Raj, some form of protein at every meal is non-negotiable - not just for its long-term benefits like preserving muscle mass and strength, but also for the immediate payoff. Protein keeps him fuller for longer, stabilises energy levels and delivers that short-term sense of satisfaction that makes meals more balanced and sustainable.

He elaborates, “The first thing I need on my plate is some kind of protein. Now, in the long term, yes, it's going to help me get stronger, retain muscle, all of that. In the short term, it's a texture right, it's nice biting into. I like the taste of meat. I am also fuller for longer. So it really, you know, in the short term plays a role.”

Vegetables

Vegetables are another non-negotiable on Raj’s plate. While they deliver a wide range of essential nutrients for long-term health, the fitness trainer also points out their very practical day-to-day benefit - vegetables support digestion and help keep his bowel movements regular, making them just as important for immediate gut health as they are for overall wellbeing.

He explains, “In the long term again, health, nutrients, micronutrients, vitamins, minerals, all of that. But in the short term, well I don't want to be constipated. I'm sure you want to poop well too and it fills you up pretty well and some of them are quite tasty.”

Starch

For the fitness trainer, some form of starch is essential in every meal - not only because it keeps his energy levels steady and supports training performance, but also because, quite simply, a meal doesn’t feel complete without it.

He highlights, “Longterm, gives me energy. I like to be active. I run. I play. I lift. And I'm sure you do some of that stuff, too. In the short term, though, it's delicious. It's so comforting. I mean, a meal without starch doesn't really feel like a meal.”

Something crunchy

The fourth component of his meal is something crunchy - a detail Raj says adds an interesting dimension to his plate. He explains, “The fourth thing, I need some kind of crunch. I like the texture. Long term, there is absolutely no reason, but short term it really adds another dimension to the meal.”

A beverage

Next comes something liquid - a simple palate cleanser to round out the meal. Whether it’s plain water or a protein shake, this element helps refresh the mouth and brings a sense of balance to the overall eating experience.

Raj explains, “It could be water, it could be some kind of protein shake, anything. But kind of like to clear my pallet before I go to, you know, whatever else I'm eating. Such yummy food on the plate, everything has a different taste. So to really get that experience, I want some kind of liquid to just cleanse my palette.”

A sweet treat

To finish every meal, Raj makes room for something sweet to satisfy his sweet tooth - and his go-to indulgence is dark chocolate, offering a small but satisfying end note that helps him feel content without overdoing it.

He elaborates, “I like to finish my meals with something sweet. And there are times when I eat outside and then come back home and have some dark chocolate. I especially like dark chocolate. I know it's not the healthiest habit, yes, but as long as you're in balance, everything's good, right? So, I try and have a little bit of it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.