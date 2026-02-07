Chennai surgeon reveals real reason she banned these 5 things at her home: Plastic chopping boards, ready-to-eat foods

Here are the five items the surgeon said have no place in a health-conscious home:

Her December 8, 2025 Instagram post, titled 'Things I have banned in my house as a doctor', sparked a conversation about the hidden health costs of modern pantry and kitchen essentials. Dr Mrinalini said that her choices weren't based on fleeting trends but on clinical observation: "As a doctor, here are 5 things I would personally ban at home — and why. Not out of fear, but out of science, long-term health impact, and what I’ve repeatedly seen in my patients.

In an era of convenience-first living, a Chennai-based surgeon is urging a return to basics. Dr Preethi Mrinalini, a consultant laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon at Apollo Hospitals and Marinas Clinic, took to Instagram to reveal the five household staples she has strictly banned from her own home. Also read | How dangerous is plastic for your heart? Doctor reveals the truth

1. Packaged and ready-to-eat foods The convenience of 'heat-and-eat' comes at a metabolic cost, Dr Mrinalini explained: "Most of them contain high sodium, preservatives, artificial flavours, and stabilisers. These overload your gut, confuse your hunger hormones, and increase inflammation when eaten regularly."

2. Excess sugar A familiar foe, but one Dr Mrinalini insisted was non-negotiable as beyond weight gain and sugar spikes, insulin can increase the risk of fatty liver and hormonal imbalances. "Sugar spikes your insulin, affects energy, worsens gut health, and increases risk of fatty liver and hormonal imbalance. Cutting it down is one of the simplest ways to improve health quickly," Dr Mrinalini said.

3. Low-quality or cheap chocolates The surgeon described these as 'cocoa-flavoured sugar blocks' that were loaded with vegetable fats and emulsifiers, which can worsen acne and interfere with digestion. "These are usually cocoa-flavoured sugar blocks — high in vegetable fat, additives, and emulsifiers. They affect digestion, increase inflammation, and can worsen acne in sensitive individuals," Dr Mrinalini said.

4. Plastic chopping boards Perhaps the most surprising entry on the list, Dr Mrinalini warned that every slice on a plastic surface releases microplastics into your ingredients. Dr Mrinalini said, "Every cut releases microplastics. Studies show these can enter your food and impact gut bacteria, hormones, and inflammation levels over time. Switch to wooden or bamboo boards."

5. Refined vegetable oils Often marketed as 'light', these oils undergo heavy chemical extraction and high-heat processing, Dr Mrinalini said. "Highly processed, chemically extracted, and heated at high temperatures. They contain inflammatory omega-6 fatty acids that disturb gut health, cause bloating, and increase risk of chronic disease. Cold-pressed oils are a much safer everyday choice," she explained.

The surgeon shared that removing these five items can yield visible improvements in energy, skin health, and metabolic function. She concluded, "From a medical perspective, removing these five things alone can improve digestion, energy, skin health, and metabolic health more than most people realise. If you found this helpful, save this reel and start replacing one item at a time — your body will thank you for it."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.