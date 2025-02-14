Craving a piece of cake even when you are super full after a meal? Study reveals why it happens

Do you crave sugary treats even when you are so full that you cannot take another bite of your meal? Well, science backs it up that the same brain cells responsible for telling us that we are full are also the same culprits that make us reach out for another spoon of the dessert. "The brain is programmed to control the intake of sugar whenever it is available," said Dr. Henning Fenselau in a statement.(Pexels)

According to a new study led by Dr Henning Fenselau, Max Planck Institute for Metabolism Research, the duality of the brain cells has been identified, which explains why we crave sugary desserts even when we are full. Also read | Diet coach who dropped 30 kilos shares six reasons you get sugar cravings after a meal

Findings of the study:

The study, published in the journal Science, observed the duality of POMC neurons, specialised brain cells known for causing appetite suppressions. However, these are the same brain cells that trigger a specific craving for sugar through a different mechanism.

The study was conducted on mice and 30 healthy humans. In mice, it was observed that the subjects showed less interest in sugary treats but were interested in the consumption of fatty foods. In human beings, researchers observed how their brains reacted to the consumption of sugar solutions versus water. In both cases, the study concluded that the brain cells work in similar ways. Also read | 8 telltale signs that you are addicted to sugar; how to beat sweet cravings

Dr Henning Fenselau, in a statement said, “From an evolutionary perspective, this makes sense: sugar is rare in nature, but provides quick energy. The brain is programmed to control the intake of sugar whenever it is available.

Here's why you crave dessert even when you are full.(Pexels)

The study is a wake-up call:

The study is a significant discovery that can lead to useful therapies concerning overeating. It helps us understand why we keep craving sugary desserts even when we are disgustingly full after a heavy meal.

Adding to it, Dr Henning Fenselau said, “There are already drugs that block opiate receptors in the brain, but the weight loss is less than with appetite-suppressant injections. We believe that a combination with them or with other therapies could be very useful. However, we need to investigate this further.” Also read | Are you craving sugar all the time? Nutritionist shares 5 reasons why it may happen

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.