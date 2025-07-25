Dangers of smartphone usage in kids below 13: Study reveals shocking details

Early exposure to social media comes with significant downsides. Without the maturity to process what they see or the filters to shield them from harmful content, children are vulnerable to mental health challenges and unhealthy body image issues. Also read | New research shows reducing screen time drastically improves your child's mental wellbeing in just 2 weeks Smartphone usage can affect children below the age of 13. (Shutterstock)

In a new study published in Journal of Human Development and Capabilities on July 20, researchers analysed data from more than 100,000 young adults between the ages of 18 and 24, to understand how social media usage can affect children below the age of 13.

Findings of the study

The questionnaires to the participants asked questions to understand the mental health outcomes of social media users. Mental health symptoms such as aggression, feelings of detachment, hallucinations, and suicidal thoughts were tracked in the participants. Tara Thiagarajan, one of the study's authors, told ABC News, "The younger the child gets a smartphone, the more exposure to all this impacts them psychologically and shapes the way they think and view the world."

The study revealed shocking details

The study authors observed a steep increase of suicidal thoughts in young women who were exposed to smartphone usage at an early age of 5 or 6. in young men, 31 percent of them reported having suicidal thoughts when exposed to smartphones at the age of 5 or 6. 20 percent of the male participants who started using smartphones at the age of 13 reported having severe suicidal thoughts.

Restrict social media usage for children below 13

The study authors recommended parents to restrict social media and smartphone usage in kids below the age of 13. "Ideally, children should not have a smartphone until age 14, and when they do get a smartphone, parents should take the time to discuss with their children how to interact on the Internet and explain the consequences of doing various things," Tara Thiagarajan told ABC News.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.