Dermatologist warns these 4 hidden chemicals can damage your hair; shares secrets to prevent hair damage

Pollution, stress, and your diet are the main factors that can affect your hair health, but a dermatologist recommend says four hidden chemicals can secretly ruin how your hair looks and feels. 4 hidden chemicals that can damage your hair (Freepik) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Dermatologist Dr Meenu Malik of Aakash Healthcare, tells HT ShopNow, “The water that runs through the taps may unintentionally contain residues of harmful chemicals that can harm our hair." She further mentions that chlorine, fluoride, alcohol, and sodium lauryl sulphate are a few of these chemicals that can damage your hair.

How do these 4 hidden chemicals harm your hair and scalp?

Chlorine: Chlorine may cause split ends and can also result in skin and scalp irritation, along with depletion of natural oils. “Chlorine can cause your hair to lose its natural colour by reacting with melanin if you swim a lot”, says the expert.

Fluoride: Conversely, fluoride can dry the hair and scalp. “When taken in excess, fluoride can dry out the scalp, making it more irritable, resulting in oxidative stress or the inhibition of hair follicle growth”, Dr Malik adds.

Alcohol: According to Dr Malik, not all alcohols are harmful to your hair. “Long-chain alcohols made from natural fats like coconut, palm, or vegetable oils are far safer than the short-chain alcohols like isopropyl alcohol, which can whisk away moisture by permeating the hair shaft and causing dryness and damage", she notes. These maintain hair's smoothness and aid in deep conditioning.

Sulfate (SLS): Most shampoos contain sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), a harsh detergent, as a lathering agent, which is harmful to your hair, causing dryness and discomfort. According to Dr Malik, “SLScan strip natural oils from the hair and scalp, causing frizz, dullness, and potentially negative side effects like hair loss”.