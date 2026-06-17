Diagnosed with PCOS at 13, Priyasha Saluja turned her struggle into a wellness mission: ‘I wanted to make a difference’

Priyasha Saluja is a hormonal health coach, plant-based pastry chef and the founder of The Cinnamon Kitchen. She gained widespread recognition after appearing on Shark Tank India, where her pitch and conversation with Aman Gupta resonated with viewers, ultimately leading to an investment in her venture. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, she opens up about living with PCOS and creating The Cinnamon Kitchen. Priyasha Saluja is a hormonal health coach, plant-based pastry chef and the founder of The Cinnamon Kitchen. (priyashanotpriyashah/Instagram)

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Priyasha Saluja's take on women's health and PCOS Priyasha highlighted that women's health is looked at more as an aesthetic rather than something that is happening more deeper, and that needs healing. “It took a long time for PCOS to be recognised as a metabolic symptom and not something that's just related to reproduction and is happening in the ovaries,” said Priyasha. According to Priyasha, PCOS impacts overall health. It affects your metabolism, how you feel, look, and everyday functions as well.

Sharing her journey, Priyasha highlighted that she was diagnosed with PCOS at the age of 13 years and was put on heavy medications and diet. However, getting diagnosed was a relief because at least now she knew what was happening with her body and how to manage it. She recalled that when she was diagnosed with PCOS, awareness about the condition was limited. Today, she says, conversations around PCOS have become more common, and there are far more resources and tools available to help people manage it.