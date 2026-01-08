Dietician shares 10 surprising signs that your diet is actually healthier than you think: ‘Having regular bowels is…’

A healthy diet isn’t just about ticking off nutrients or eating “clean” - it also shows up in how you feel, function, and think about food every day. From steady energy levels to predictable hunger and digestion, many subtle habits you probably don’t pay much attention to can quietly signal a balanced diet and a healthy mindset around food. These everyday signs often reflect consistency, nourishment, and a positive relationship with eating - even if you don’t realise it. Read more to discover 10 weird signs that your diet is healthy.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 1 health and weight loss hack: ‘95% of people miss it’

Max Snider, a registered dietitian and personal trainer based in Sudbury, Ontario, has outlined 10 surprising signs that indicate your diet is on the right track. In an Instagram video shared on December 16, 2025, the dietician explains how habits such as having regular bowel movements at the same time each day and maintaining steady energy levels after workouts can signal a healthier diet than you might realise.

1. Regular bowel movements

According to Max, having regular bowel movements at the same time every day is a sign that your nutrition is in check. He explains, “Having regular bowels is a sign that you eat at least some fiber, enough fluids, and have regular meals.”

2. Getting hungry at the same time

Max points out that getting hungry at the same time every day - including breakfast - is a sign that your meals are consistent. He highlights, “When you eat consistently your hunger should be consistent too, if you don't hunger may come and go in waves or binges.”

3. Eating similar meals

The dietician explains that eating the same meals on repeat every day indicates that you have found a structured diet system that works for you. He highlights, “Having similar meals means you've probably found a system that works for you and follow a structure at meals.”

4. Not thinking about food after eating

According to the dietician, being satisfied enough to stop being preoccupied or obsessed with food after you have eaten is a strong indicator that you have eaten enough.

5. New resolutions every week or year

Feeling the need to start over with your diet or fitness plans every Monday or January is a sign that you are not satisfied with your lifestyle and mindset around food. Max explains, “Not feeling the need to clean up your diet every week or every year shows a healthy mindset around food which helps improve food choices.”

6. Stable energy

Having stable energy throughout the day is a sign that your diet is consistent and nutrition is on point. Max states, “No big ups and no big downs, just stable energy shows consistency and likely good nutrient distribution.”

7. Cravings are not driven by hunger

According to the dietician, if your cravings are specific and not fueled by ravenous hunger that makes you want to eat everything in your way, it is a good sign. He explains, “Wanting something satly or sweet instead of wanting to eat the whole house can be a sign of eating enough.”

8. Not feeling depleted after a workout

Emerging from a workout feeling adequately fueled, instead of feeling like you will drop from exhaustion, indicates that you eat enough carbohydrates for stable energy. Max highlights, “If you still have energy to win the day after a workout it's a sign you eat enough carbs.”

9. Mild food changes don’t cause panic

Max explains that if you can skip a meal or eat an extra one without panicking, it’s a good sign you have a healthy relationship with food and can trust your hunger cues. He states, “Being able to trust your hunger cues to eat or not eat on days you feel off is a good sign of healthy habits and mindsets around food.”

10. Choosing what to eat feels easy

Deciding what to eat is often a struggle for many people, unless your meals are structured. Max stresses, “When you have a routine you follow and systems to build healthy meals making good choices should feel easy and stress free.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.