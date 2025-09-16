Doctor reveals a painful oral condition that can be caused by not drinking enough water: ‘The gland can swell and…’

Insufficient water intake doesn’t just cause dehydration - it can also impact oral health in surprising ways. One lesser-known consequence is the formation of salivary gland stones, which can cause severe pain and discomfort while eating food. Not drinking enough water does not only cause dehydration.(Pixabay)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, is spreading more information about this barely known impact of not drinking enough water. In an Instagram video posted on September 16, he explains the causes and symptoms of salivary gland stones, and also mentions how to get rid of them. He also stresses that early detection is important since ignoring this condition can lead to painful infections.

What are salivary gland stones?

Dr Sood defines salivary gland stones as small calcium deposits that form in the ducts carrying saliva, caused by the lack of water. He explains, “When saliva backs up behind the blockage, the gland can swell and become tender, especially during meals.” This can cause pain and discomfort in the floor of the mouth, while eating food, due to increased saliva secretion. While this may seem like a dental problem, it is important to address the underlying cause - the salivary glands.

Symptoms and cure

According to Dr Sood, “It most often affects the submandibular gland just under the jaw,” and when saliva backs up behind the obstruction, the gland can become swollen and tender, making eating particularly uncomfortable. He also adds, “These stones can form silently and often recur, especially with dehydration, certain meds, or autoimmune conditions like Sjögren's.”

Dr Sood recommends eating sour foods to stimulate saliva flow, increasing hydration, or gently massaging the affected area - “Small stones may pass with sour foods, massage, or hydration.” For larger stones, medical intervention may be necessary. A minimally invasive procedure called sialendoscopy can help remove blockages safely. The doctor also warns that, if left untreated, this condition can escalate into infections, causing further complications.

