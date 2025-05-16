Doctor explains why women love to take scalding hot showers: It’s all biological

Endless jokes have been made about women taking scalding showers. Are you one of them? Well, if yes, have you ever stopped and wondered whether there is a scientific reason behind it? According to UK doctor Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS surgeon and content creator, women take hot showers because of the way their bodies are made. According to Dr Karan Rajan, there are a few biological reasons for women loving boiling hot lava showers. (Shutterstock)

Why do women take hot showers?

Dr Rajan's video begins with a clip of a man joking about training for a day when he could take a shower with his wife by putting his hand in a pan of boiling water. According to the doctor, there are a few biological reasons for women loving ‘boiling hot lava showers’.

He explained that, on average, women have a higher core body temperature than men, which incidentally becomes the reason for them preferring hot showers. “You would think that [higher core body temperature] keeps them warmer. However, when the core is warm, anything cold, like a chilly room, feels even colder by comparison. If the temperature gap between the core and the environment is bigger, you feel it more,” he added.

Hormones also play a role

According to WebMD, estrogen influences women's emotions by affecting mood regulation and mental health. So, when you add hormones into the mix, it also affects how women shower. Dr Rajan explained, “Estrogen can actually reduce blood flow to the extremities—hands, feet, and even the earlobe. That's why they (women) often run three degrees colder than men.”

“So, even if the core is warm, the toes feel like icicles. It gets worse during ovulation when oestrogen peaks. If you're on hormonal birth control, the same deal applies; oestrogen stays elevated, meaning core sensitivity might be dialled up even more,” he stated.

Lastly, per Dr Rajan, this ‘scientific misery’ has one more gift. “On average, women tend to have a lower metabolic rate than men, so their bodies produce less heat overall. Therefore, those geothermal showers are less of a preference and more of a biological necessity and survival tactic,” he said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.