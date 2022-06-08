Doctor reveals a fool-proof plan to manage knee pain during summers. Follow these 6 health tips

Summers not only lead to gastrointestinal issues but also joint problems and as the mercury soars, one may have knee pain due to various reasons like dehydration as one is losing more fluid, even when he/she is at rest (or asleep!). Summer is synonymous with knee pain. Did you know the hot temperature during summer can impact your joints? Yes, you have heard it right! One’s knee pain can worsen during those sunny days and steal your peace of mind hence, it will be imperative for you to take utmost care of your joints during warm weather, not ignore your knee pain and consult the doctor on an immediate basis.

You will be shocked to know that dehydration leads to friction in the joints that depend on hydration to stay healthy hence, the joints may suffer during the warm weather. Moreover, one fails to get enough exercise as the temperature outside is warm and there is summer lethargy. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rahul Modi, Sports Orthopaedic and Shoulder Surgeon at House of Doctors, revealed, “Not doing any activity can increase pain and swelling of the knees. Tendons, ligaments and connective tissue inside the joints may expand and contract with the rise and fall of the thermometer and there will be joint pain.”

He spilled the beans on a fool-proof plan to manage knee pain during summer and suggested to follow these health tips:

1. Stay hydrated - Water helps to flush toxins out of the body which also helps to fight inflammation. It helps your joints by keeping them well lubricated and avoiding knee pain and swelling. So, drink enough water. Try to include foods like watermelon, cucumber, tomatoes, oranges, spinach, and celery that can hydrate you.

2. Don’t overexert yourself - Over-exertion can lead to joint injuries or swelling. So, be careful! Do not put any pressure or stress on your knee joints. If you exercise, do it with caution.

3. Exercise daily - Regular physical activity can strengthen the muscles and joints and allow you to get rid of knee pain. Start any fitness routine only after consulting the doctor. Do not go overboard while exercising as the knee pain can further intensify.

4. RICE i.e. rest, ice, compression and elevation - These are good for knee pain that occurs owing to a minor injury. Resting can help you reduce swelling and inflammation of the joint.

5. Maintain an optimum weight - Try to eat a well-balanced diet consisting of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, and legumes to maintain an optimum weight. Avoid processed, junk, and canned foods that can make you pile up those excess kilos. Losing weight will reduce the pressure on the knees and help you to overcome pain.

6. Hot and cold therapy - Apart from medication try to use an ice pack. Do not directly place the ice on the affected area. You can also apply heat or have a warm shower to relieve pain in the joints.

If the pain still persists, you can also connect with orthopaedic experts. Remember, you must listen to your body, especially in today's busy and fast-paced life.