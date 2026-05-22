Doctor reveals how one simple test uncovered the cause behind a 77-year-old man’s sleepless legs

Dr Kumar stated that for nearly a decade, a 77-year-old man lived with a strange nightly torment. Every evening, as he tried to rest, an uncomfortable sensation would creep into both his legs. It was difficult to describe, neither pain nor cramps. It felt like an internal irritation, an urge to move, a deep restlessness that worsened at night and robbed him of sleep. Walking around for a few minutes would help temporarily, but the discomfort always returned.

In an X post shared by Dr Sudhir Kumar, neurologist , Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, highlighted the importance of routine tests in fixing one of the health issues that was neglected for years. He explained the significance of iron in our bodies and how it can impact overall health.

Over the years, he consulted several doctors. He was prescribed “nerve vitamins” and nutritional supplements repeatedly. None of them made any meaningful difference. Eventually, he stopped expecting improvement. His blood pressure was under good control. Routine blood tests were largely normal. There was no obvious neurological weakness, no swelling, no severe back pain, and importantly, no anemia.

Like many elderly patients with long-standing symptoms, he had quietly accepted that this was simply part of aging. But when encouraged by a family member, he decided to seek one more opinion. This time, the most important step was not an advanced scan or expensive investigation. It was listening carefully to the story. The pattern of symptoms immediately raised suspicion for a condition called Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS), a common but frequently overlooked neurological disorder. People with RLS experience an irresistible urge to move their legs, especially during periods of rest or at night. The condition can severely disrupt sleep and quality of life. One blood test was ordered: serum ferritin. The result came back strikingly low: 8.9 ng/mL.