Doctor shares life-saving solutions for hidden struggles pregnant women face
You don’t need a hospital to get lifesaving prenatal care. Doctor shares tips that can empower every pregnant woman.
While prenatal care is crucial, not all pregnant women have equal access to it. Barriers like lack of awareness, transportation issues, financial constraints and social stigma can prevent women — especially in low-resource areas — from seeking timely care.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kanupriya Jain, Senior Consultant – Gynecologist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Ludhiana, shared that the solutions include:
- Community health programs and mobile clinics to reach remote areas
- Online prenatal classes and virtual consultations for working or home-bound mothers
- Government and NGO initiatives to provide free or subsidised prenatal checkups and tests
- Awareness campaigns to normalise and encourage early care
Dr Kanupriya Jain asserted, “Empowering all women — regardless of their background — with access to prenatal care is not just a healthcare issue, it is a social responsibility.”
Postpartum education starts in prenatal care
True empowerment doesn’t end at childbirth. Dr Kanupriya Jain opined that a well-informed woman is also better prepared for:
- Postpartum recovery
- Breastfeeding
- Contraceptive planning
- Infant care
- Recognising signs of postpartum depression
According to Dr Kanupriya Jain, prenatal care lays the foundation for this extended support, helping mothers transition smoothly into their new role.
Educate to empower
Emphasising that prenatal care is more than a checklist of tests and appointments, Dr Kanupriya Jain said, “It is the first chapter in a lifelong story of motherhood. By ensuring timely, respectful, and informed care, we give women the tools to not only survive pregnancy but to own it with confidence and strength.”
Let us empower every expectant mother with knowledge, compassion and access, so she can bring new life into the world not with fear, but with courage, clarity and care.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
