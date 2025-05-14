Doctor shares life-saving solutions for hidden struggles pregnant women face

While prenatal care is crucial, not all pregnant women have equal access to it. Barriers like lack of awareness, transportation issues, financial constraints and social stigma can prevent women — especially in low-resource areas — from seeking timely care. Doctor shares prenatal guide for expecting mothers that every pregnant woman should know.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kanupriya Jain, Senior Consultant – Gynecologist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Ludhiana, shared that the solutions include:

Community health programs and mobile clinics to reach remote areas

and to reach remote areas Online prenatal classes and virtual consultations for working or home-bound mothers

and for working or home-bound mothers Government and NGO initiatives to provide free or subsidised prenatal checkups and tests

to provide free or subsidised prenatal checkups and tests Awareness campaigns to normalise and encourage early care

In order to avoid unnecessary complications during pregnancy, it is advisable to undergo a routine checkup such as regular prenatal tests.(Shutterstock)

Dr Kanupriya Jain asserted, “Empowering all women — regardless of their background — with access to prenatal care is not just a healthcare issue, it is a social responsibility.”

Postpartum education starts in prenatal care

True empowerment doesn’t end at childbirth. Dr Kanupriya Jain opined that a well-informed woman is also better prepared for:

Postpartum recovery

Breastfeeding

Contraceptive planning

Infant care

Recognising signs of postpartum depression

Health studies have found that the prenatal well-being of first-time mothers had a direct impact on the behaviour of their children by the time they were two years old. (Unsplash )

According to Dr Kanupriya Jain, prenatal care lays the foundation for this extended support, helping mothers transition smoothly into their new role.

Educate to empower

Emphasising that prenatal care is more than a checklist of tests and appointments, Dr Kanupriya Jain said, “It is the first chapter in a lifelong story of motherhood. By ensuring timely, respectful, and informed care, we give women the tools to not only survive pregnancy but to own it with confidence and strength.”

Let us empower every expectant mother with knowledge, compassion and access, so she can bring new life into the world not with fear, but with courage, clarity and care.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.