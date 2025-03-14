Doctor suggests healthy alternatives to chemical colours: ‘Natural, organic dyes obtained from flowers, turmeric’

While we celebrate Holi today with pomp and grandeur, we should be mindful of the colours that we use. colours with chemicals can affect skin, eyes, ears and throat. Natural, organically-procured colours, on the other hand, are safer to use, and can contribute to safe Holi celebrations. Also read | Holi 2025: If colours get into your eyes on Holi, doctor says do this immediately to avoid medical emergency Holi 2025: Chemicals present in Holi colours can affect endocrine balance.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Mannan Gupta, chairman & HOD - obstetrics and gynaecology, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi said, “While the colours used during this festival are heavily saturated with chemicals, which are used to make them so vibrant, their health hazards are largely overlooked. Among the most dangerous yet undercover risks are their effects on endocrine balance.”

Here’s how chemicals present in colours can disrupt hormonal balance:

Toxic chemicals:

"Chemical colours usually have toxic chemicals such as lead, mercury, chromium, and cadmium in them. These heavy metals, along with synthetic dyes and perfumes, can penetrate the skin readily and enter the blood circulation. In the body, these toxins prove to be endocrine disruptors. Endocrine disruptors are chemicals that hinder the normal action of hormones, which control essential body functions like metabolism, reproduction, and mood," said Dr. Mannan Gupta.

Chemicals in Holi colours can lead to thyroid issues, infertility, stress and more.

Lead and mercury:

Lead and mercury have been found to replicate estrogen, the main female sex hormone. Upon entry into the body, these hazardous substances attach themselves to the hormone receptors and interfere with the normal hormonal communication. This may result in abnormal menstrual cycles, infertility, and thyroid problems.

Cadmium:

Cadmium disrupts the adrenal glands, and cortisol levels are affected, leading to stress, anxiety, and fatigue.

Artificial fragrance and synthetic dyes:

Artificial fragrance and synthetic dyes present in Holi colours emit volatile organic compounds which are inhaled. These not only cause irritation to the respiratory tract but also interfere with the secretion of melatonin, a sleep-regulating hormone. Sleep interruption again leads to endocrine imbalance and causes fatigue and mood swings.

The gynecologist further emphasised on the need of opting for natural and organic colours for celebrating Holi to avoid health hazards. "To safeguard your hormonal well-being, it is better to use natural, organic dyes obtained from flowers, turmeric, and herbs. Wearing protective gear, applying oil on the body prior to playing, and washing the colours off properly after the celebration can also reduce the risk of chemical exposure," he added.

