Does freezing bread make it healthier? US doctor explains how defrosting and toasting changes starches in bread🍞🥖

If you pop your bread into the freezer after a grocery run to make it last longer, here’s some good news - you’re not just extending its shelf life, you’re actually upgrading it. Freezing bread triggers changes that can make it healthier, offering benefits for both your gut and your blood sugar. Read more to discover how you can make bread healthier!(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has revealed that freezing your bread can surprisingly make it healthier. In an Instagram video posted on November 28, the physician explains that freezing and defrosting bread triggers a process that transforms its starch into a powerful prebiotic, making it healthier for both gut health and blood sugar control.

What happens when bread is frozen?

According to Dr Sood, freezing bread not only prevents it from going stale but can actually make it slightly healthier. He explains, “When bread is frozen and then defrosted, some of the starches go through a process called a retrogradation. That's when part of the starch structure reorganises and turns into what's known as resistant starch.”

Resistant starch is a powerful prebiotic for your gut microbiome and acts more like a fibre than a typical carbohydrate. The physician elaborates, “Your body digests it more slowly, which leads to steadier blood sugar levels and less of a spike after eating. One study even found that freezing and then defrosting white bread reduced post-meal blood sugar spikes by up to 30 percent compared to eating it fresh.”

What happens when you toast bread after freezing?

According to Dr Sood, toasting the bread after defrosting strengthens the effects of retrogradation even further. He highlights, “That slower digestion helps not just for glucose control, but also supports gut health since resistant starch feeds the beneficial bacteria in your colon.” So the next time you pop your bread in the freezer, remember - you’re not just preserving it, you’re improving it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.