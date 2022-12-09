Experts on how to balance your hormones naturally if you have PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS has a variety of symptoms such as acne, facial hair, hirsutism and irregular periods where it all boils down to the underlying hormonal imbalance in a woman's body. There is currently no standard diet for PCOS however, there is widespread agreement about which foods are beneficial.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sheetal Sachdeva, Consultant OBGYN at Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital in Motinagar, suggested several ways to balance your hormones:

A low glycemic index (GI) diet do not cause insulin levels to rise as much or as quickly as other foods, these include whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, fruits, starchy vegetables, and other unprocessed, low-carbohydrate foods. Anti-inflammatory foods, such as berries, fatty fish, leafy greens, and extra virgin olive oil, may reduce inflammation-related symptoms, such as fatigue.

Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet aims to reduce the risk or impact of heart disease. It may also help manage PCOS symptoms. A DASH diet is rich in fish, poultry, fruits, vegetables whole grain, and low-fat dairy produce. The diet discourages foods that are high in saturated fat and sugar. Lifestyle changes are important to balance hormones. Daily exercise has its own benefits for PCOS women. Practicing yoga meditation and Exercise regularly 30 minutes with a good quality sleep for 7 to 8 hours each night can help PCOS women to balance their hormones.

Apart from the above, depending on the factors causing severe hormonal imbalances in your body, you can consult a doctor and go for prescribed treatments such as therapies. According to studies and experts, there are three natural ways of Balancing hormones in PCOS and rooting for the same, Sujata Pawar, Founder and CEO of Avni, shared:

Women with PCOS have been observed to have insulin resistance. This leads to a spike in blood sugar levels and eventually leads to diabetes. The best way to manage insulin levels is to have a balanced diet. A low glycemic index (low GI) diet that gets most carbohydrates from fruits, vegetables, and whole grains helps regulate the menstrual cycle better than a regular weight loss diet.

Managing stress, be it physical or emotional which causes a spike in hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. Increased levels of cortisol leads to reduced oestrogen secretion. Relaxation techniques are an important way to support the nervous system and stress hormone levels. Exercise is even more beneficial when combined with a healthy diet. Introducing Yoga in lifestyle is one of the best forms of exercise to reduce stress levels as well.

