Facing hair loss? Is social media making it worse? Doctor explains

Social media creates unnatural beauty standards that can trigger anxiety and make us feel underconfident in our own bodies. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Jangid, dermatologist, hair transplant surgeon and founder of SkinQure Clinic, Saket New Delhi explained, “Social media has created impossible beauty standards, and it has left many feeling like they will never be able to look like what they see online. Also, keep in mind that what worked for another person, natural or enhanced, may not work for you. But if you are suffering from hair loss, reading this kind of stuff every day creates a lot of self-doubt, anxiety, and stress. Unfortunately, these can trigger conditions such as telogen effluvium, in which hair drops out in copious amounts due to stress. This creates a social media exacerbation of another problem.” Also read | Hair vitamins: Miracle fix for hair fall or just a hair care hype? Expert reveals the truth “Social media has created impossible beauty standards," said Dr. Jangid.(Unsplash)

Can misinformation worsen hair loss?

Dr Jangid said, yes it can. “The proliferation of amateur advice. Onion juice, unconventional oiling, and trendy supplements: these viral DIY remedies promise overnight solutions and end up aggravating them. Suppose falling hair is caused by hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, or conditions such as alopecia. In that case, trying these trends can irritate your scalp, clog hair follicles, or even cause more hair loss,” explained the dermat.

Misinformation on social media can affect hair loss.(Unsplash)

Social media vs. healthy habits:

Scrolling through social media for hours can disrupt the daily routine and disturb the healthy habits. Here are a few ways:

Interrupted sleep: Sleep is an important part of your body repairing the hair roots and helping them grow.

Stress: When unrealistic standards are exposed for too long, it can cause stress. Also read | Losing hair? Don’t panic! Discover common causes behind your hair fall and effective ways to treat it

Inactivity: Sitting at a desk for long periods of time restricts blood flow to the scalp, which is essential for good hair health.

Tips to take care of your hair:

Seek professional help: Hair loss can be complicated so consult a certified dermatologist or hair transplant surgeon to identify the root cause and refrain from buying products online without knowing your hair health.

Avoid DIY trends: Follow scientifically proven methods instead of experimenting on internet solutions that might do more harm than good. Also read | Hair loss in your 30s: Know the causes, treatment, tips to prevent premature balding

Limit social media exposure: Reduce time spent on accounts that promote unrealistic beauty standards to safeguard your mental and emotional well-being.

Invest in overall wellbeing: Long-term healthy hair comes when you eat well, exercise, and sleep well.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.