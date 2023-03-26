The fertility period is when ovulation happens and the egg is released from the ovary where normally, the menstrual cycle is around 21 to 35 days, and 14 days prior to this, ovulation happens for example, if the woman is having a menstrual cycle of 28 days, 14 days will be the most fertile period. Hence, it is ideal for couples to have sexual intercourse near the time of ovulation and normally, when the egg is ruptured, it remains alive for 24 hours and sperms remain alive for 36 to 72 hours so, timely intercourse during this period has the maximum chance of conceiving. Fertility score: Here's how checking fertility score benefits millennials (Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich on Pexels)

According to health experts, the importance of checking fertility score is that they can treat pregnancy issues and get results at the earliest. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vinod Kumar, Consultant – Reproductive Medicine at Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospital Milann said, “A fertility score is a measure of reproductive potential based on age, family history, lifestyle, and medical history. It is a useful tool for men and women who want to know their current fertility status and plan for their future. Checking fertility score early can detect potential issues and give time to make lifestyle changes, seek medical advice or explore fertility treatments if necessary. Knowing fertility score can help make informed decisions about reproductive future, such as starting a family earlier or considering freezing eggs or sperm for future use.”

He added, “Knowing fertility score can also reduce stress and anxiety by taking proactive steps to preserve fertility or plan for alternative options. Various ways to check fertility scores include a fertility clinic or home fertility test kit, but it is essential to choose a reliable and accurate method to ensure the most accurate results. In conclusion, checking fertility score is a valuable tool for millennials who want to plan for their reproductive future, take proactive steps to preserve fertility, reduce stress and anxiety, and make informed decisions about family planning goals.”

Dr Nikita Lad, Senior Consultant- Fertility and IVF at Apollo Fertility in Navi Mumbai, said, “If the females egg reserve is between 2-4, we are lucky as we can retrieve good number of eggs and freeze them and plan your pregnancy at a latter date and time.” She pointed out -

Semen analysis - Husband semen count is really important as we need to know that as 50% of males are having issues as cause of infertility.

Even with zero sperm count we can give pregnancy with their own sperm by TESE.

Thyroid and prolactin levels - We test to make sure there is no issue in the endocrinology as they are cause of infertility too.

Hysterosalphigography is the X-ray of the tubes to know whether they are open as the tubes should be patent for pregnancy to occur naturally.