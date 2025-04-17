Fitness coach shares 5 foods to stay full while losing fat: 'Willpower is useless when hunger is out of control'

Online fitness coach Dan Go shared an Instagram post on April 10 in which he spoke about how incorporating five foods, including apples and blueberries, into your diet can lead to sustainable weight loss results by keeping you fuller. In the video, he said, “Here are my top 5 low-calorie foods that will keep you full while losing fat because, let's face it, willpower is useless when hunger is out of control.” Also read | Fitness coach says 'hunger is fat leaving body', shares 5 weight loss cheat codes: Drink water before and after a meal According to a fitness coach apples 'are nature's edible appetite suppressant' and should be part of your weight loss diet. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Dan then listed the foods, saying in the video:

1. Apples

They are nature's edible appetite suppressant. Apples are the over-achievers of the fruit world. They are loaded with fibre, especially pectin, which turns into a gel in your stomach, slowing digestion and keeping you fuller. Plus, you have to chew the heck out of them, and that chewing tells your brain, 'Hey, what's up? We are eating something that is substantial'. They are high in water and low in calories, and they stick around in your gut longer.

2. Blueberries

They are tiny, mighty, and very blood sugar-friendly. They are low in calories and high in water and fibre, bulking up your snack game without ballooning your calorie count. They are low on the glycemic index, which means there are no wild sugar crashes — just steady energy and the added bonus is anthocyanins. These antioxidants, bad boys, help you manage insulin and inflammation, which are huge players in the hunger control game.

3. Potatoes

These are the satiety kings. Yes, really! Boiled potatoes top the satiety index for a reason. They are 79 percent water-packed with resistant starch and are naturally low in calories per gram. Eat them cooked and cooled for a gut-friendly starch boost that feeds good bacteria and helps keep you full. I also have to add that carbs are not evil, especially these low-digesting kinds.

4. Asparagus

Yes, they are going to make your pee smell funny, but they give you serious fullness. They are only 20 calories per half cup, but don't let that fool you. Asparagus is rich in soluble fibre, has a low glycemic index, and even packs a decent protein punch for a veggie. It supports gut health and balances your hunger hormones.

5. White fish

With over 200 percent on the satiety index and just 109 calories per cooked fillet, lean fish is like the ninja of appetite control. They are also low in calories and super satisfying. And when you eat them, you actually do feel like a machine.

Dan wrote in his caption, “Follow these 5 steps to speed up your metabolism.” These are:

1. Build muscle

Muscle is more metabolically active than fat. Muscles help increase metabolism by helping you burn more calories daily, even at rest.

2. Eat higher protein

Each food you eat has a thermic effect. Protein has the highest, with 20-30% of its calories going into digestion alone.

3. Get a standing desk

Standing burns more calories than sitting. If you have a desk job, get an adjustable standing desk and stand for 15 minutes for every 45 minutes of sitting.

4. Fix your sleep

Sleep affects your metabolism through hormones & appetite. Lack of sleep also interferes with recovery, which affects your ability to build muscle efficiently.

5. Increase your NEAT (Non-Exercise-Related Physical Activity)

One way to increase NEAT is by fidgeting, which can burn 10x more calories than sitting still. Another way is walking.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.