Fitness enthusiasts beware of the 1 mistake that leads to long-term injury

In the world of sports and fitness, pushing through pain is often seen as a sign of strength but not all pain should be ignored especially the subtle, nagging kind. What seems like a minor ankle twist, a dull ache in the wrist, or a slight strain in the knee can sometimes escalate into a long-term injury if left untreated.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhishek Vaish, Senior Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Injury Specialist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and Healing Touch Clinic in New Delhi's Okhla, shared, “Many of the chronic injuries I treat today started as something minor — a discomfort that was brushed off. Athletes, especially young ones, need to understand: pain is the body’s early warning system. Ignoring it can come at a cost.”

Minor injuries aren’t always minor

A minor injury is often defined by its low pain intensity and the fact that it doesn’t immediately stop movement but Dr Vaish explained that these “small” injuries can still involve microscopic tears, ligament sprains, or cartilage irritation.

Back pain or injury is tricky as almost anything done in the gym can have an effect on it

From microtrauma to major trouble

When ignored, even minor injuries undergo repeated stress. This leads to:

Worsening tissue damage

Chronic inflammation

Compensatory injuries in surrounding joints or muscles

“The body starts to adapt to pain by shifting load elsewhere. That’s how a small wrist pain becomes elbow tendonitis, or a sore foot causes hip strain,” said Dr Vaish.

Common minor injuries that can escalate

1. Ankle Sprain: If not treated properly, it can lead to chronic instability or even bone bruises.

2. Wrist Strain or “Gym Wrist”: Often ignored by lifters, it may result in ligament tears or carpal tunnel syndrome.

3. Shin Pain in Runners (Shin Splints): Can progress into stress fractures if rest is not taken.

4. Shoulder Pinch or Soreness: Could be early signs of rotator cuff inflammation, which can tear without proper rest.

Don’t delay, diagnose

Dr Vaish asserted upon early intervention, especially in active individuals. “The sooner you get a pain or discomfort evaluated, the better the outcome. Minor injuries, if caught early, need only simple care: rest, icing, physiotherapy, and activity modification.” He added that many patients regret not acting early, often because they underestimated the problem or feared being told to stop playing.



Psychological trap: Playing through the pain

Athletes often normalise discomfort. Peer pressure, competition, or not wanting to “look weak” can lead them to push through. Dr Vaish said, “I always tell my patients — ignoring pain doesn’t make you stronger, it makes you sidelined longer.”

Prevention and early action

To avoid long-term damage from minor injuries, Dr Vaish recommended:

RICE Protocol (Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation) for any new injury

Avoid "popping painkillers and continuing" – it masks the real issue

See a sports doctor if pain persists for more than 3–4 days

Modify activity instead of completely stopping (guided physiotherapy helps)

Build a habit of cool-down stretches and mobility drills

What starts as a tiny pain today could become a season-ending injury tomorrow. “A small injury may not stop the game, but ignoring it might end the season. Listen to your body — it knows when something’s not right. Early attention, not ignorance, is the true mark of a smart and sustainable athlete,” concluded Dr Abhishek Vaish.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.