From digestion to fresh breath: Know why you should chew cardamom after meals

In many Indian households, ending a meal with cardamom is a common practice. While it may seem like a simple habit, this small green spice has a long history. Here are several health benefits of chewing cardamom after your meals.(Unsplash)

Also popular as ‘Elaichi,’ cardamom has been used in Ayurveda and traditional cooking for centuries. Its sweet fragrance and rich taste earned it the title “queen of spices,” but its real value lies in its natural healing properties.

Detoxifies from within

Cardamom is rich in antioxidants, which help the body fight damage caused by toxins, according to Healthline. It is believed to support the liver and kidneys, the organs that filter waste and may improve their ability to eliminate impurities. Chewing cardamom after meals won’t be a detox cure, but it can contribute to better metabolic balance and a cleaner internal system over time.

How it helps in digestion

For many people, the biggest benefit of cardamom comes from how it helps the stomach. Its essential oils and compounds like cineole encourage the body to produce digestive enzymes. These enzymes help break down food better, preventing feelings of heaviness, gas or acidity. The spice also relaxes the stomach muscles, making it soothing after big or oily meals.

A natural mouth freshener

One of the first changes you notice when you chew cardamom is fresher breath. The spice releases aromatic oils that naturally fight bacteria that cause bad breath. This is especially helpful after meals rich in garlic, onions or strong spices. Cardamom also stimulates saliva, which helps clear out leftover food particles, cleaner breath and better oral hygiene without any artificial ingredients.

A small trick to beat sugar cravings

For those who struggle with wanting something sweet after meals, cardamom has a gentle solution. Its natural sweetness can reduce the urge for desserts or sugary snacks. Some people also find that its calming aroma helps curb ‘emotional eating’ and promotes ‘mindful eating.’ It can be a useful spice for anyone trying to control cravings or maintain weight, as per Medical News Today.

A simple spice with everyday benefits

Most people can safely consume cardamom in small amounts and one or two pods after meals is usually enough. With its pleasant taste and powerful benefits, this age old practice shows how traditional habits can still make a difference in daily health.

FAQs

1. Is it good to chew cardamom after meals?

Yes, chewing cardamom after meals can help improve digestion, freshen breath, reduce bloating, and even control sugar cravings.

2. Does cardamom help with digestion?

Cardamom contains essential oils and compounds that stimulate digestive enzymes, helping reduce gas, acidity, and heaviness after eating.

3. Can cardamom reduce bad breath?

Yes, cardamom works as a natural mouth freshener.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.