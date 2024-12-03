Frozen pizza may taste good but it is really bad for you: What fascinating new study from Italy says

Eating more fruits, vegetables, as well as whole grains can help you live longer. But what about foods that accelerate how quickly your body ages at a biological level? According to a new study from Italy, frozen pizza or other ultra-processed packaged snacks might be doing more than just expanding your waistline – they could speed up your ageing process. Also read | Is it okay to eat expired frozen food? Doctor explains what expiry dates mean Some packaged food like frozen pizza could make you age faster.

Researchers at the IRCCS Neuromed Mediterranean Neurological Institute have discovered that people who consume higher amounts of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) show signs of accelerated biological ageing compared to those who eat fewer of these heavily manufactured food products. The study, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, examined over 22,000 adults in Italy’s Molise region.

Ultra-processed foods impact biological age

The scientists said that participants whose diets contained the highest proportion of UPFs (more than 14 percent of total food consumed by weight) showed a biological ageing acceleration of about four months compared to those who ate the least amount of UPFs. This may not sound like much, but do consider the cumulative effect over years or decades of consuming these foods.

How did the study work

Using artificial intelligence and deep neural networks, the researchers analysed 36 different biomarkers in participants’ blood, including indicators of inflammation, metabolism, and organ function. This gave them a ‘biological age’ score that could be compared to each person’s actual chronological age.

More about the findings

In the study population, processed meat products made up the largest portion of UPF consumption at 17.6 percent, followed by cakes and pastries at 14.2 percent, and fruit drinks at 10.9 percent. Participants who consumed more UPFs tended to be younger, more educated, and more likely to live in urban areas.

Interestingly, they were also less physically active and had fewer chronic diseases at the time of the study – though the researchers note this could be due to their younger age.

