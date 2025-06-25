Gastroenterologist shares how modern work culture fuels silent liver crisis: 'Even those with normal weight are at risk'

In today's fast-paced professional world, the demands of modern work culture are taking a toll on liver health in ways often overlooked. Long hours at a desk, high stress, erratic eating patterns, and minimal physical activity have quietly contributed to a surge in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), now one of the most common liver disorders globally. (Also read: Harvard gastroenterologist shares worst foods that could raise your cancer risk: Here’s what to avoid ) Modern work culture strains liver health, experts warn of silent risks.(Shutterstock)

How lifestyle habits worsen liver damage

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Narendra Chopde, Surgical Gastroenterologist and GI Endoscopist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Wanowrie, shared, "A sedentary lifestyle, a hallmark of corporate jobs and remote work setups, is a significant risk factor. Sitting for prolonged hours reduces metabolic activity and increases fat accumulation in the liver, even in people with a normal body weight. This condition, known as "lean NAFLD," is becoming increasingly prevalent among urban professionals who appear healthy on the outside but are metabolically at risk."

He added, "Dietary habits shaped by convenience, processed foods, frequent takeaways, sugary drinks, and skipped meals further stress the liver. Combined with high levels of work-induced stress, these habits disrupt hormonal balance, impair insulin sensitivity, and contribute to fat buildup in liver cells. Over time, this can lead to inflammation, fibrosis, or even cirrhosis."

Why early detection and prevention matter

"Irregular sleep patterns and the frequent use of over-the-counter medications such as painkillers and antacids, common habits among working professionals, can further strain liver function," Dr. Narendra Chopde noted.

"The challenge with liver-related conditions is that they often progress silently. Many individuals remain unaware of the damage until it reaches an advanced stage," he added. "That's why routine screening and early detection, through tools like liver function tests and FibroScan, are critical."

To safeguard liver health, Dr Chopde recommends professionals adopt conscious, sustainable habits, "Incorporating regular physical activity, eating mindfully, managing stress, getting enough sleep, and scheduling periodic medical check-ups can go a long way. As our work culture evolves, so must our approach to personal wellness. Liver care may be silent, but it's an essential priority in the modern working world."

