Gautami Kapoor reveals diet and fitness secrets for toned body at 50: No milk, curd to only warm water and black coffee

Actor Gautami Kapoor, in a March 31 interview with Indianexpress.com, shared insights into her diet, workout and lifestyle. She shared that her workouts include strength training, Pilates, and some cardio like Zumba or treadmill walking. Gautami Kapoor also revealed that she initially focused on running and aerobics — but later realised she was overtraining. Interestingly, Gautami, 50, also said she 'started exercising at 15, long before gyms were common'. Also read | Gautami Kapoor reacts to Ram Kapoor’s 55 kg weight loss without Ozempic or surgery Gautami Kapoor's approach to diet and fitness is holistic, and she prioritises consistency. (Instagram/ Gautami Kapoor)

'Gym or exercises are my holy grail'

After years of 'excessive cardio and extreme diets without proper guidance', the actor said she now listens to her body: “I am consistent with my workouts but I don’t push myself unnecessarily. With age and perimenopause, workouts are adjusted based on what my body needs. I don’t have to prove anything to anyone... it is a stress buster for me when I go to the gym. When I come out, I feel extremely calm. Gym or exercises are my holy grail... Since I’m naturally lean, too much cardio makes me too thin. My trainer tweaks my HIIT workouts weekly based on how I’m feeling.”

Gautami’s diet is disciplined but not restrictive

Gautami eats everything, but on fixed meal times; doesn’t snack much, except for nuts, seeds, or homemade protein bars. She has cut out dairy too because of health issues.

Explaining her diet, the actor said, “People assume I avoid fried food, ghee, or butter, but I eat everything. My meals are fixed — I eat at 11:30 am, and my last meal is by 6:30 am... I’m lucky I don’t have a sweet tooth... milk and curd made me feel uneasy, so I stopped completely. I haven’t even switched to almond milk. I just drink black coffee twice a day... for 20 years, I’ve only had warm water. No cold or room-temperature water — just plain warm water throughout the day.”

More details of Gautami's diet

She added that she comes 'from a family of simple Maharashtrians', and grew up with basic food and eating habits; Gautami said that she doesn’t 'change her eating times unless she is working, shooting, or it’s beyond her control'. She also shared that with menopause, she’s facing digestive changes, and therefore, foods she 'ate comfortably two years ago now cause bloating or IBS symptoms (Irritable bowel syndrome), so she has adjusted her diet accordingly'.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.