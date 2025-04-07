Menu Explore
Got laid off? Watch out for these 6 red flags signs for your mental health and how to cope

ByAdrija Dey
Apr 07, 2025 03:47 PM IST

Getting laid off can feel sudden and disorienting. Look out for these behaviours which spell doom for your mental wellbeing.

Losing a job can be mentally challenging. It’s more than just a financial setback; it can suddenly throw you into a phase of uncertainty, leaving you overwhelmed and shaking your very sense of identity, especially if much of your self-worth was tied to your work. During this time, one needs to be self-aware of the signs if they are spiralling and the steps they can take towards rebuilding and healing.

Getting laid off may feel like the ground beneath you have been taken away.(Shutterstock)
Getting laid off may feel like the ground beneath you have been taken away.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Preeti Singh, Chief Medical Officer Lissun and Sr. Consultant Clinical Psychology, shared how to identify concerning signs.

Speaking about the wave of job losses in the age of AI, she said, “AI-driven job disruptions are becoming increasingly prevalent, and the ripple effects of automation are already being felt across industries.”

Dr Singh shared this detailed guide on how to navigate the job loss period, from signs of poor mental health to coping strategies:

Signs of emotional toll from job loss

Depressive mood is one of the major aftermaths of job loss.(Image by Pixabay)
Depressive mood is one of the major aftermaths of job loss.(Image by Pixabay)

  • Depressive symptoms: Feelings of helplessness, shame, and low self-worth.
  • Anxiety symptoms: Restlessness, overthinking, palpitations, and an overwhelming sense of uncertainty.
  • Increased substance use: Alcohol, nicotine, vaping, or other substances as a means to cope. While this might seem like temporary relief, it can lead to impulsivity and worsen the situation.
  • Binge eating: A common coping mechanism, often seen more in women.
  • Panic attacks: Sudden waves of distress with symptoms like palpitations, crying spells, tremors, and a fear that something terrible is about to happen.
  • Obsessive-compulsive symptoms: Heightened intrusive thoughts, doubts, and compulsive behaviors triggered by stress.

ALSO READ: 6 ways to achieve work-life balance for better sleep and mental health

How to cope with job loss

Socialising with friends lighten the emotional load. (Shutterstock)
Socialising with friends lighten the emotional load. (Shutterstock)

  • Recognise that this phase is temporary: However overwhelming your emotions feel right now, they won’t last forever. Don’t let emotions alone define your reality; sometimes, distress clouds rational thinking.
  • Seek support: Lean on family, friends, colleagues, or mentors. You don’t have to navigate this alone.
  • Don’t personalise the layoff: Losing a job is often about external factors, not personal failure. Avoid self-blame.
  • Avoid or moderate substance use: Turning to alcohol, nicotine, or other substances for escape can worsen emotional distress and lead to risky decisions.
  • Stay socially connected: Isolation can deepen feelings of sadness and anxiety. Engage with people who respect and support you. If you lack a safe space, consider seeking therapy.
  • Seek professional help if needed: If you’re struggling with anxiety, depression, panic attacks, substance use, or obsessive thoughts, reach out to a clinical psychologist or psychiatrist for support. If you experience suicidal thoughts, please seek immediate help.
  • You are more than your job: This is not the end; it’s a transition. Many people emerge stronger and happier after stepping out of their comfort zones. You are valuable, you are capable, and you will get through this. If you’re struggling, don’t hesitate to reach out for support.

ALSO READ: Trouble saying ‘No’ at work? Expert shares the reasons and mental health risks of being a people pleaser

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

