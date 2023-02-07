Gul Panag’s intense workout routine is the fitness boost we need

Gul Panag is a fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps slaying fitness goals like a pro with snippets from her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing a high intensity fitness routine to slowing down and performing yoga, Gul can do it all. The actor recently went on a cycling expedition and shared the regular updates on her Instagram profile, and kept her fans updated with her ventures. Gul's Instagram profile is a plethora of fitness inspo for her fans, snippets from her adventures, and glimpses of her personal diaries. The actor keeps sharing her fitness journey on Instagram. Her fitness mantra will give you the boost that you need to hit the gym to start working on your health and fitness.

ALSO READ: Gul Panag performing yoga with son Nihal is the cutest fitness inspo ever

Gul, a day back, shared a short video compilation on her Instagram profile and gave us inspo in the form of a fitness boost. The actor kickstarted the week on a fitness high with an intense routine. Add on – her weighted anklets. The actor added extra weight on her feet and performed pushups. Quickly moving on from that, she performed Lateral Side Leg Raises. In a part of the video, Gul can be seen balancing her hands on a bench of sorts and working on her core muscles and her leg strength. Dressed in a pink top and a pair of black gym tights, the actor, in the video, can be seen engrossed in her routine. Take a look at her fitness routine here:

The routine performed by Gul comes with multiple health benefits. Pushups help in strengthening the core muscles and the upper body. It also helps in boosting posture and supporting bone health. Performing pushups on a regular basis helps in improving heart health and targeting several muscle groups of the body. Lateral Side Leg Raises help in providing more range of motion in the hips and stabilising the body. It also helps in improving muscle endurance and targeting muscles that are not put in use due to prolonged sitting.