Hair fall in your teens? These 7 fixes could save your strands and reverse the hair loss damage

As a teenager, expressing yourself through your hair can be a fun and creative way to showcase your personality however, excessive heat styling, harsh chemical treatments and tight hairstyles can damage your hair and lead to hair loss. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, DrViralDesai, Board-Certified Super Specialist, Cosmetic, Plastic and Hair Transplant Surgeon and Medical Director at DHI India, spilled the beans on the causes of teenage hair loss, particularly from styling and provided expert tips on how to prevent and treat it. 7 tips to fix teen hair loss before it gets worse.(Image by Pexels)

The risks of styling your hair

Heat Styling: Using heat styling tools like flat irons, curling irons, and blow dryers can damage your hair's cuticle, leading to breakage and hair loss.

Chemical Treatments: Chemical treatments like hair dye, bleach, and perms can damage your hair's structure, leading to breakage and hair loss.

Tight Hairstyles: Wearing tight hairstyles like ponytails, braids, or buns can cause hair loss due to traction alopecia, which can be permanent.

Don't use too much heat for styling your hair. (Pexels)

Tips to prevent hair loss from styling

Use heat styling tools in moderation: Try to limit your use of heat styling tools or use a heat protectant spray to minimise damage. Choose gentle hair products: Opt for gentle, sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners that nourish your hair. Avoid tight hairstyles: Try to wear your hair in looser styles or take regular breaks from tight hairstyles. Eat a balanced diet: A diet rich in vitamins and minerals, particularly iron, zinc, and biotin, can help promote healthy hair growth.

Treating hair loss

For teenagers experiencing hair loss, DrViralDesai suggested the following treatments that may be suitable -

Topical Therapies: Minoxidil (2% or 5% solution) can promote hair growth and increase hair density. Supplements: Biotin, vitamin D and fish oil support hair health and promote growth. Microneedling: This minimally invasive treatment can stimulate collagen and enhance topical treatment absorption.

If you are experiencing hair loss, consult a doctor or dermatologist who can help diagnose the underlying cause and recommend a treatment plan tailored to your needs. Do not waste your time and money on products that don't address the root cause of your hair loss.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.