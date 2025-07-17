Health coach shares 5 tips to follow for getting visible abs: ‘Protein with every meal’

Kylie Holmes, an online health coach, regularly shares glimpses of her fitness journey, covering workouts, diet tips, and weight loss insights, on Instagram. Her profile is packed with inspiration for staying fit, healthy, and motivated. On July 10, Kylie shared an Instagram post explaining the tips to follow that can help her followers get visible abs. “5 tips I wish I knew earlier when trying to get visible abs,” she added. Also read | Want to achieve toned abs? Check out these 5 powerful workouts to kickstart your fitness journey. Video Weighted core workouts can help in toning the abs.(Shutterstock)

1. Eat better, not less

Skipping meals won’t get you lean, it’ll just tank your energy and slow your metabolism. Hanger is real! Focus on whole foods, not cutting everything out, find healthy alternatives to your favorite foods.

2. Protein with every meal

This changed the game for Kylie. Protein keeps you full, supports muscle growth, and helps keep fat off while cutting. Also read | Man who lost 20 kg shares best abs workout to reduce belly fat

3. Weighted core workouts

Stop doing body weight exercises only, it will take forever to see results. Train your abs like any other muscle, with resistance. EX: cable crunches, decline sit-ups, leg raises.

4. Walk daily and hit step goals

Aim for 15k steps/day. This can help strip fat faster than extra cardio ever did. Walking is underrated fat loss exercise.

5. Supplements that actually support you

Creatine daily. Magnesium before bed for recovery. Electrolytes for energy and hydration. Don’t rely only on supplements, but the right ones help you stay consistent and recover harder.

“Abs aren’t made by suffering; they’re made by smart training, fueling your body, and staying consistent. Stop giving up on yourself and zip it up," Kylie rounded off her post.

On January 29, fitness influencer Obiiyoz Kim Bridge shared a video demonstrating abs-burning workouts that can help you get toned abs. In the video, Obiiyoz did 5 variations of the running-in-place workout and added that it can help in getting the dream toned physique. Also read | Malaika Arora shares high-energy workout for lower abs that shapes and strengthens the core

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.