Health coach shares 7 'weird things' to do to prevent overeating: ‘Leave a few bites on your plate’

Silke Holguin is a health coach who regularly shares practical tips to help curb overeating. From weight loss strategies to managing binge-eating urges, her Instagram profile is packed with valuable insights. On May 13, Silke posted about a few key habits that personally help her control the urge to overeat.

1. Brush my teeth right after dinner:

Nothing says kitchen’s closed like a minty fresh mouth! It’s a simple way to signal to the brain that eating time is over, making it less tempting to snack.

2. Don’t check the portion size of others:

When you compare your plate to everyone else’s, it can make you feel guilty or second-guess your eating choices. Instead, focus on what your body needs. Avoid making unhealthy comparisons.

3. Eat with my non-dominant hand:

It sounds funny, but it slows down and makes you more mindful of each bite. It’s a gentle reminder to actually taste your food instead of just eating it on autopilot.

4. Put your fork down between bites:

It's a simple way to pause and check in with your hunger level. Plus, it makes meals more enjoyable when you actually take the time to savour each bite.

Know how to manage your cravings.(Freepik)

5. Leave a few bites on your plate:

This habit can take some practice, but it’s a great way to break the clean plate mentality. Leaving a little behind reminds you that it’s okay not to finish everything.

6. Go for a walk after each meal:

Whether it's a stroll with your dogs or a few minutes on your walking pad, it helps with digestion and keeps you from immediately reaching for more food. It also clears your mind and gives you a boost of energy.

7. Talk out loud to yourself:

When cravings hit, ask yourself if you are actually hungry, or just bored or stressed. Hearing yourself ask that question snaps you out of autopilot and helps you make a more mindful choice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.