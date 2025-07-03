Health coach shares 7 'weird things' to do to prevent overeating: ‘Leave a few bites on your plate’
From eating with your non-dominant hand to going for a walk after a meal, follow these habits to manage overeating.
Silke Holguin is a health coach who regularly shares practical tips to help curb overeating. From weight loss strategies to managing binge-eating urges, her Instagram profile is packed with valuable insights. On May 13, Silke posted about a few key habits that personally help her control the urge to overeat. Also read | Fitness coach who dropped 25 kilos, shares 5 habits that can help stop overeating
1. Brush my teeth right after dinner:
Nothing says kitchen’s closed like a minty fresh mouth! It’s a simple way to signal to the brain that eating time is over, making it less tempting to snack.
2. Don’t check the portion size of others:
When you compare your plate to everyone else’s, it can make you feel guilty or second-guess your eating choices. Instead, focus on what your body needs. Avoid making unhealthy comparisons.
3. Eat with my non-dominant hand:
It sounds funny, but it slows down and makes you more mindful of each bite. It’s a gentle reminder to actually taste your food instead of just eating it on autopilot.
4. Put your fork down between bites:
It’s a simple way to pause and check in with your hunger level. Plus, it makes meals more enjoyable when you actually take the time to savour each bite. Also read | Binge eating can affect your heart health. Here are tips to manage binge eating disorder
5. Leave a few bites on your plate:
This habit can take some practice, but it’s a great way to break the clean plate mentality. Leaving a little behind reminds you that it’s okay not to finish everything.
6. Go for a walk after each meal:
Whether it’s a stroll with your dogs or a few minutes on your walking pad, it helps with digestion and keeps you from immediately reaching for more food. It also clears your mind and gives you a boost of energy. Also read | Woman who lost 72 kg shares her 4 secrets to recovering from binge eating
7. Talk out loud to yourself:
When cravings hit, ask yourself if you are actually hungry, or just bored or stressed. Hearing yourself ask that question snaps you out of autopilot and helps you make a more mindful choice.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
