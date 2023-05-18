Healthy ways to include fibre in your diet during summers

As the summer season is here, it's essential to focus on maintaining a well-balanced diet that promotes good health and overall well-being. One crucial component of a healthy diet is dietary fibre. Fibre plays a significant role in supporting digestion, regulating blood sugar levels, promoting heart health, and aiding in weight management. With the abundance of fresh produce and seasonal delights during the summer, it becomes easier than ever to include enough fibre in your diet. Whether you're a health-conscious individual or simply seeking to embrace the vibrant flavours of the season, these fibre-rich ideas will help you create delicious and nutritious summer dishes that your body will thank you for. (Also read: Summer fruits and vegetables to lower cholesterol levels ) With the abundance of fresh produce and seasonal delights during the summer, it becomes easier than ever to include enough fibre in your diet. (Unsplash)

Ways to include enough fibre in your summer diet

Yash Vardhan Swami, Celebrity Fitness Coach and the Founder of TrainedByYVS, shared with HT Lifestyle, "One easy way to add fibre during summer is adding seasonal fruits or refreshing salads to diet. Another way would be simply switching regular carbohydrates with unprocessed variants for example Rolled oats instead of regular, whole wheat bread instead of white bread, brown rice instead of white rice."

"Fibre is a type of carbohydrate that is not digested and gets eliminated from the body. It stays in the body for longer and gives satiety by adding bulk to the diet, which helps maintain a healthy weight and manages blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels. Fruits, vegetables, legumes, lentils, beans, whole grains, millets, nuts, and seeds are naturally rich in fibre," says, Aman Puri, Fitness Nutrition Specialist and Founder, Steadfast Nutrition.

He added, "Include a serving or two of local and seasonal fruits in your diet every day. Fruits such as apples, pears, berries, bananas, and guava are high in fibre and can be taken as a fruit salad or a fresh smoothie. The best time to have fruits is either in-between your main meals- mid-morning or evening snack, or on an empty stomach. Avocado is another fruit high in fibre- 100 grams of avocado contains about 6.69 grams of fibre. One can prepare avocado spreads and have them with sandwiches or use avocado in smoothies and salads."

"Include salads in your daily diet before consuming the main meal (breakfast, lunch, and dinner to make your body alkaline, add bulk to the diet and avoid over-eating. Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli, cabbage, celery, cucumber, zucchini, tomato, cauliflower, and mushrooms are relatively low in calories and contain a decent amount of nutrients, including fibre. Chia seeds are packed with healthy fats and protein and are high in fibre- 100 grams have approximately 34.4 grams of fibre. Use these to make chia pudding, chia-infused water, for making overnight oats and homemade protein bars, or sprinkle the seeds over your salads and smoothies." says, Aman.

"Including legumes, lentils, and peas in your everyday diet can also meet the body's fibre needs. A cup of cooked beans can help meet nearly 50% of our daily fibre requirements. They can be consumed traditionally with chapati or rice or as chana/lobia/rajma/soyabean/moong dal salad. You can also use white chana or chickpeas to prepare hummus at home. Use it with salad sticks (cucumber/carrot/beetroot sticks), or apply it over your toasts, wraps, and sandwiches." concludes Aman Puri.