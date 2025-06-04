Heart diseases to crampy periods: Doctor explains 6 health warnings that women ignore

Amid mounting responsibilities, women often tend to overlook the early warning signs of serious chronic illnesses. However, ignoring these symptoms can lead to long-term health complications if not addressed in time. Also read | Breast cancer but no lump? Doctor reveals 5 signs that women usually miss Heart diseases remain one of the main reasons of death in women.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Pooja Mehta, clinical director, obstetrics and gynecology, Marengo Asia Hospitals Gurugram said, “One of the most prevalent yet overlooked problems is chronic fatigue. Women often attribute perpetual tiredness to hectic lifestyles. However, fatigue that doesn't respond to rest can indicate internal problems such as iron deficiency, thyroid problems, or even depression. It is worth consulting your doctor if exhaustion becomes the new normal.”

Dr Pooja Mehta further noted down the silent health battles that women fight alone:

1. Painful periods:

Crampy periods are yet another struggle often made to seem the norm. Some pain is inevitable, but severe pain interfering with daily routines might signal such conditions as endometriosis or PCOS. Denial not only impacts quality of life but can also affect fertility in the long run.

2. Bloating and constipation:

Gastrointestinal distress like bloating, constipation, or pain is usually dismissed as having something to do with diet. However, women are more likely to develop IBS or celiac disease. Such chronic issues in the gut can impact mood, energy, and immune function, so it is imperative that they be diagnosed on time.

3. Mental health struggles:

Mental health issues are one of the most concealed wars. Women tend to internalise depression, anxiety, or mood swings as emotional susceptibility or stress. In fact, these disorders deserve equal medical consideration as do physical conditions. Asking for help is a sign of strength, and not weakness.

Managing painful periods can be challenging, but simple adjustments to your daily routine can make a big difference.

4. Heart diseases:

Heart disease is still the number one killer of women, but it's frequently misdiagnosed. Women are different from men and might feel jaw pain, nausea, or exhaustion rather than chest pain. These symptoms are frequently overlooked, slowing down vital treatment.

5. Urinary illnesses:

Urinary symptoms like frequent urination, pain, or incontinence are usually blamed on childbirth or age. Yet they can be signs of infection or pelvic floor dysfunction. Neglecting them can allow the problem to get worse over time.

6. Sudden weight changes:

Weight changes without obvious explanations may be a sign of hormonal or metabolic issues, particularly if they happen with no changes in lifestyle. Monitoring such changes can diagnose thyroid disorders early. Also read | 5 essential health checkups every Indian mom needs

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.